Worldwide Esports Phenomenon and Ambassador Jake Lyon to Host Unite For Safe Care Virtual Event on September 17

Patient Safety Movement Foundation Hosts Global Virtual Event on World Patient Safety Day to Mandate Patient Safety Innovation During Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#covid19–Today, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced former professional Overwatch player and esports ambassador Jake Lyon will host the Foundation’s Unite For Safe Care Virtual Event. The event will be hosted online, available globally, September 17th, at 5pm Eastern Daylight Time.

“Preventable medical harm is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., but you still wouldn’t know it,” said Jake Lyon. “That’s because, unlike other sectors such as aviation, there’s still no culture of transparency across the healthcare business to take an honest view of the issue. Now, in a year where health worker and patient safety alike couldn’t be more important, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is calling for unity and action.”

Unite For Safe Care is a three-hour virtual event connecting patients, health workers, policymakers, celebrities, and global citizens uniting together to learn how patient and health worker safety can be advanced. This event will include memorials and tributes to honor loved ones no longer with us due to medical harm and a celebration of the patients who have survived medical harm. The program will recognize the frontline workers who are committed to make health care safe.

In June, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced the wide-ranging campaign to bring attention to system-wide improvements that will ensure better health worker and patient safety outcomes, called #uniteforsafecare. The event will also be joined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), The Leapfrog Group, and International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) in co-convening the slate of programming.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit on a mission to eliminate preventable deaths from hospital errors. PSMF uniquely brings patients and patient advocates, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers together under the same cause. From our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions and industry Open Data Pledge to our World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and more, PSMF won’t stop fighting until we achieve zero. For more information, please visit www.patientsafetymovement.org.

About Jake Lyon

Jake is a live commentator for the Overwatch League and an ex-professional Overwatch player for the Houston Outlaws and 2017’s Team USA. He also creates content on Twitch, YouTube, and social media with more than 250K combined followers across platforms.

