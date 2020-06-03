WiSA Certifies 2020 LG Electronics 8K OLED and LG NanoCell TVs to Be WiSA Ready

LG continues its strong support of WiSA and wireless immersive audio connectivity with the WiSA Ready Certification of four new models of premium OLED and NanoCell TVs.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced WiSA Ready™ Certification for all four 2020 8K TVs in the LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 series. LG Electronics’ continued support of the WiSA Association and the integration of the WiSA Ready standard into their premium TVs further solidifies LG’s position as a leader in integrating immersive audio connectivity. All WiSA Ready LG TVs easily connect to WiSA USB Transmitters allowing seamless audio and control communication with all WiSA Certified™ speakers and the simple creation of amazingly immersive home audio experiences.*





“We are honored and excited to have these stunning new TVs sitting at the head of the WiSA Ready class,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “LG continues to solidify their leadership position as we see their TVs harness more and more capabilities and position themselves at the center of the home entertainment experience.”

The new 8K LG TV models join LG OLED and LG NanoCell 4K models from 2019 and 2020 to continue to grow their already large stable of WiSA Ready TV models. LG also continues to add features to enhance the user experience. All 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell models now have the ability for the user to individually adjust the audio output level of each audio channel so as to fine tune the audio system to the environment and the listener’s preferences.

“The LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 TV models are redefining the top tier of home entertainment technology,” stated Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics. “These new TVs feature incredible 8K OLED and NanoCell technology housed in beautiful, modern designs and, with WiSA Ready technology, the ability to easily connect to amazing audio systems from multiple brands allowing users to immerse themselves in their favorite content.”

All of these amazing WiSA Ready TVs are designed to perfectly interoperate with WiSA technology to ensure low-latency, seamless speaker synchronization and high-fidelity sound via a large selection of WiSA Certified speakers from global providers including Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Enclave Audio, Axiim, System Audio and many others. All WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio capabilities and authentic, concert quality sound that dramatically increases the enjoyment of TV, movies, music, sports and gaming. Consumers can expect reliable and flawless experiences and a set-up process that takes only minutes.

The LG OLED ZX is available in 77” and 88” screen sizes. The NANO 99 will be available in 65” and 75” screen sizes.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

