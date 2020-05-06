Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Announces Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Franchise-First Story Expansion Continues the Epic Saga with New Playable Characters – Fujin, Sheeva and Guest Fighter, RoboCop

Fan-Favorite Stage Fatalities, Klassic Arenas and Friendships Return in Free Content Update for All Mortal Kombat 11 Players

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a new expansion for the hit videogame Mortal Kombat 11, the best-selling title in franchise history that was named Fighting Game of the Year at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards. Set for a global release on digital first beginning May 26 and developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch™ system, PC and Stadia.*

The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness. These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.

To view and share the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Official Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11Aftermath-RevealTrailer

To download Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11A-Reveal-Press-Kit

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package. This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection can be pre-ordered now* for $59.99 (SRP) with digital preorders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only.

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99 (SRP).

All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed franchise, providing a deeper and more personalized experience than ever before. The best-selling title is packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players, including the Story mode, Custom Character Variation System, Towers of Time, Kombat League, The Krypt and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with powerful Krushing Blows and unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, visit www.mortalkombat.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@MortalKombat), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Instagram (@MortalKombat), Facebook (MortalKombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), Mixer (NetherRealm), Discord (MortalKombat) and Reddit (MortalKombat).

*Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection are not available for preorder on Stadia.

