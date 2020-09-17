Uplevel Your Game With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router By NETGEAR

Stabilize ping rates and reduce lag for faster bandwidth to enjoy uninterrupted superior gameplay with Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi 6 gaming router with the new DumaOS 3.0





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NoLagCrew—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that empower your gaming experience, has announced the much anticipated availability of the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router. The XR1000 couples next-gen WiFi 6 hardware with advanced DumaOS 3.0, the latest innovation in managing your network settings for optimized gameplay. DumaOS 3.0 software is purpose built for gamers to enjoy superior gameplay and smoother video streaming. This state-of-the-art software combined with the most advanced networking hardware ensures stabilization of ping and reduction of lag spikes with reliable connectivity over both wired and wireless networks.

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0 gaming software. With the latest WiFi 6 technology, XR1000 is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but will also enhance the overall home networking experience for every connected device. To further boost the gaming experience and give gamers the best gaming connection possible, the DumaOS 3.0 software includes new top features, such as: customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and Traffic Controller. This new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router stands alone with its advanced list of features, which provide optimized control over the network connection while gaming or streaming, ensuring that gameplay can continue uninterrupted.

New Features powered by DumaOS 3.0:

Bandwidth Allocation (QoS) —Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.

—Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application. Geo Fencing —Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles.

—Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles. Ping Heatmap —Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.

—Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map. Connection Benchmark —Tests your connection’s speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion.

—Tests your connection’s speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion. Traffic Controller—Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.

Understanding the distinct challenges gamers face with their networks, NETGEAR first introduced the Nighthawk Pro Gaming line of routers in 2018 featuring DumaOS as an advanced dashboard for both analytics and control over how the network performs and impacts the gaming experience.

“NETGEAR is pleased to introduce the latest addition to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Franchise developed to enhance the online gaming experience and provide improved network performance for an entire household of connected devices,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “Nighthawk has long been trusted as a performance line of routers that can be depended on for online gaming. Now with the DumaOS 3.0 software and the ultimate WiFi 6 hardware solution, the network will be equipped to handle the load of multiple streaming screens and gaming platforms without compromising on bandwidth or ping rates.”

As demand for online entertainment via streaming and gaming has increased, the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router addresses a growing market need for robust WiFi connectivity that is expected to continue to expand according to current industry research.

“Video games are one of the primary ways friends and family are staying connected through a difficult time,” said Mat Piscatella, U.S. video games industry analyst, The NPD Group. “The growth in both the number of players across all gaming segments, as well as time spent gaming or watching gaming-related content, reflects the variety and depth of gaming experiences available regardless of device preferences, gaming interests or budget1.”

As more gamers move online, often leveraging multiple connected platforms at once while gaming, the main challenges that threaten interruption of these online gaming experiences today are latency, congested networks, and internet connection speeds. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router is designed with the capacity to improve the WiFi performance by up to 40% and reduce the ping rates up to 93% under a congested network, which fundamentally resolves the primary pain points for gamers and provides the best gaming experience possible.

WiFi 6 is the next generation of WiFi technology. Focused on increased capacity, WiFi 6 can manage a household full of connected devices. The technology is now included in many new devices including the flagship phone releases of top manufacturers and has also been confirmed to be included in the latest gaming platforms, such as the new Sony® PlayStation®5.

Joining the highly acclaimed award-winning Nighthawk Pro Gaming line up, the new XR1000 is the best gaming solution for all your home network needs. With households impacted by working, learning and entertaining from home, networks have become strained with the demands of numerous screens streaming simultaneously. The congested network environment is not well suited for online gaming where the slightest of delays or interruptions could mean the end of a session. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is designed to address the new challenges of modern households with their abundance of connected devices that are vying for network bandwidth. With faster, more reliable connections and a 4X increase in capacity, the dual-band WiFi 6 AX5400 allows for more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability. The Five (5) 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN) and powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor support more devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming and more while boosting both wireless, wired, and USB performance.

With heightened online activity, the importance of protecting your network and privacy comes to the forefront. Now available on the Nighthawk Pro gaming XR1000 router, NETGEAR Armor™ cybersecurity is the most advanced cyber threat protection for your home network and connected devices. Activation includes a free 30-day trial, after the trial period, a yearly subscription of $69.99 USD is required to continue the service. NETGEAR Armor customers can upgrade their VPN from the free 200MB of encrypted data traffic per day per device to unlimited encrypted data traffic for an additional yearly subscription of $39.99 USD.

Pricing and Availability:

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router is now available for $349.99 USD from NETGEAR.com and other online retailers

Find, Friend and Follow ~ Nighthawk Pro Gaming:

Facebook: @NighthawkProGaming

Twitter: @NETGEARgaming

Reddit: /r/nighthawkprogaming

Instagram: @nighthawkprogaming

Twitch.TV: NighthawkProGaming

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR the NETGEAR logo and Nighthawk, are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1https://www.npd.com/wps/portal/npd/us/news/press-releases/2020/more-people-are-gaming-in-the-us/

Source: NETGEAR-G

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com



U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com