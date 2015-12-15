Universal Electronics Inc. Wins a Red Dot Design Award for its Nevo® Butler Entertainment and Smart Home Hub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #nevobutler—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has received a Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious international design awards, in the Product Design category for its Nevo® Butler entertainment and smart home hub.





Nevo Butler is a highly secured, voice-enabled, white label hub that blends entertainment and smart home control experiences for various applications. With far-field voice control and interoperability with a variety of ecosystems, Nevo Butler allows users to discover and control virtually all entertainment devices in the home using hands-free voice, including set-top boxes and TVs, as well as security systems, lighting, thermostats and more.

Nevo Butler offers a minimalistic, unobtrusive design ideal for placement on stands and side tables. Its infrared translucent top lens enables 360-degree control of the TV, set-top box and other devices with feedback lights under the lens that are visible from standing and seated positions. Available in white or charcoal with a rubber mat in branded accent colors, Nevo Butler allows flexible customization and easy refurbishment.

Nevo Butler was designed by UEI’s Designovation team which creates product designs based on user insights and global trends.

“Winning this award is a true honor and speaks to our team’s creativity and talent,” said Rex Xu, Director of Design and User Experience at UEI who leads the global Designovation team. “Like all of our products, Nevo Butler was designed with the user experience in mind to provide a product that is easy to use, functional and aesthetically pleasing in a variety of environments.”

In recent years, UEI has received several Red Dot Awards for a range of products from remote controls to audio video accessories. The Red Dot is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for outstanding design with annual competitions for Product Design, Brands and Communication, and Design Concept. Red Dot Award submissions are evaluated by a jury of independent designers, design professors and journalists.

Nevo is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

