Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

16 mins ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, Senior Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference.

Management will host one-on-one meetings on March 24th and 25th and will present at 1:00pm ET March 25th. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Contacts

Press Contact
Shoshana Leon

Corporate Communications

Universal Electronics Inc.

sleon@uei.com
+1 480-521-3354

Investor Contact
Kirsten Chapman

Managing Director

LHA Investor Relations

uei@lhai.com
+1 415-433-3777

