United States Electric Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. electric lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It provides a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The U.S. electric lawn mowers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025

The U.S. electric lawn mowers market is one of the major contributors to the global lawn mowers market. The market is increasingly getting influenced by the development of the concept of sustainable cities. Sustainability is likely to drive the adoption of electric lawn equipment with little or no harmful emissions and seamless integration with IoT. The US lawn mowers market has witnessing increasing application in the commercial sector and are increasingly accepted in several applications end-users such as golf courses and large parks and lawns.

The adoption of green roofs helps to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and also increase biodiversity. Green roofs can also prove to be an important and effective measure against the rising air pollution worldwide. Hence, green roofs initiatives would drive the market for electric equipment during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. electric lawn mowers market during the forecast period:

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacturer-led Programs & Initiatives

Development of Sustainable Cities

Influence of Internet on End-users’ Purchasing Behavior

U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation

The U.S. electric lawn mowers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, distribution, and cord. The electric walk-behind segment dominated the market share in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the US is expected to fuel the demand for electric lawn mowers during the forecast period. Spending on preserving the environment in lawns and gardens is growing in the recent period, which is expected to boost the market for walk-behind devices. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the electric walk-behind mower market.

In 2019, the residential end-user segment dominated the U.S. electric lawn mowers market. The market growth spurt is expected due to the growing adoption of robotic equipment in the world’s largest garden equipment market, US. Although robotic variants struggled earlier to make a presence among households in the US, they have now silently penetrated the US households over the years. With the increasing demand for landscaping services, the lawn mowers market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Sustainability are expected to gain a significant rise during the forecast period. Thus, the increased focus on the integration of eco-friendly solutions with mower technology is encouraging residential owners to procure the latest and advanced robotic devices.

The introduction of strict regulations and legislation to safeguard and protect the environment is driving consumers to opt for eco-friendly alternatives, which are likely to adopt electric-corded lawn mowers during the forecast period. The demand for corded-electric devices is growing on account of less fuel consumption and low noise and air emissions. Office structures, heritage areas, botanical gardens, hospitals, shopping malls, and residential facilities are the major end-users of electric-powered devices. However, corded electric mowers are restricted in movement, which can restrict their application.

The electric lawn mowers are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. With the U.S. electric lawn mowers market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services. Lawn mowers are also available to end-users through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Argos, eBay, RobotShop, Sainsbury’s, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress. In 2019, retail sales constituted over 95% of the distribution model.

Insights by Vendors

The U.S. electric lawn mowers market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of several local and global players. Currently, vendors are adjusting and improving their value proposition to attain their presence in the market. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. Deere & Co., Techtronic Industries, Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Products, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the U.S. electric lawn mowers market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale.

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA

Techtronic Industries

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Krcher

AL-KO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Briggs & Stratton

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

ZICOM

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

Hustler Turf Equipment

Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

Linea Tielle

LG

Lowe’s Corporation (Kobalt)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Company

Positec Tool (WORX)

SCAG Power Equipment

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Textron

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Volta

Weibang

Wiper ECOROBOT

Yamabiko Europe (BELROBOTICS)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the U.S. electric lawn mowers market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. electric lawn mowers market shares?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. electric lawn mowers market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. electric lawn mowers market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. electric lawn mowers market shares?

