Two New Entries in the Monster Hunter Series Coming to Nintendo Switch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Fitness Boxing 2 and Disgaea 6 Also Announced During a New Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Monster Hunter series is hitting new heights – literally! – with MONSTER HUNTER RISE, a new entry in the storied series, headed to the Nintendo Switch system on March 26, 2021. In this new game, players will possess the ability to rise above the world, using special creatures to scale cliffs and vault high above the magnificent terrain around them. Capcom’s MONSTER HUNTER RISE, as well as several other incredible games from Nintendo’s development and publishing partners, were featured in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase video presentation, which can be viewed by visiting https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/09-17-2020/.





Another Monster Hunter game announced during the presentation, MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin, tasks players to become a Monster Rider and embark on an RPG adventure filled with popular monsters from the series. Both Monster Hunter games were featured in a follow-up Monster Hunter Direct, which can also be viewed by visiting https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/09-17-2020/.

In addition to the Monster Hunter reveals, a wide array of other Nintendo Switch games from development and publishing partners was detailed in the video presentation, including Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, a new entry in the fan-favorite tactical RPG series; Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, a new way to be active on Nintendo Switch; and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a sequel to the action-packed platformer Ori and the Blind Forest, which launches today!

“No matter the genre, Nintendo Switch owners will find a game they are looking for from our creative development and publishing partners,” said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations. “We appreciate the innovative experiences our partners continue delivering for Nintendo Switch, and are happy to share their latest games in these Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase videos.”

Some of the highlights revealed in the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase and the Monster Hunter spotlight video include:

MONSTER HUNTER RISE : This latest entry in the action-RPG series finds players battling fearsome monsters and reaching new heights. Prepare to be transported to the colorful Kamura Village, a new serene mountain locale where players will experience unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. Using a special insect called a Wirebug, hunters will be able to grapple themselves in any direction, making it possible to scale towering cliffs and structures. All combat areas within each quest are seamlessly connected, allowing for exploration of the vast and vertical landscapes with no loading times. MONSTER HUNTER RISE launches for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Additionally, a Deluxe Edition will also be available, which offers the full game and bonus DLC. Pre-ordering the base or Deluxe version will unlock bonus in-game items like layered armor and more. Players will be able to get even more in-game extras with Monster Hunter amiibo accessories. The three standalone amiibo accessories will be available exclusively at GameStop locations in the U.S. and EB Games in Canada. Visit Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch today for details about how to pre-order the game.

: : Currently in development, puts players in the role of a Monster Rider who befriends iconic monsters from the series as they embark on epic adventures together. More information about this story-based role-playing game coming to Nintendo Switch in summer 2021 will be revealed in the future. Ori and the Will of the Wisps : The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land and discover Ori’s true destiny. From Moon Studios, the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer Ori and the Blind Forest, comes a new adventure in a vast, vibrant world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling. Ori and the Will of the Wisps launches for Nintendo Switch … today! Plus, the “Ori Collector’s Edition” is available for pre-order from iam8bit.

Details about the next Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will be revealed in the future.

