Trovo Taps Allied Esports to Produce $250,000 Community Tournament Series

2021 Trovo Titans Program to Feature More Than 100 Events and 280 Days of Competition Across a Variety of Game Titles in North America, Latin America and Europe

Schedule Kicks Off in May with Weekly Tournaments and Trovo Titans Birthday Bash Anniversary Celebration

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has been selected by interactive live streaming platform Trovo to create and produce a new community esports tournament series for gamers in North America, Latin America and Europe that will run throughout 2021. The Trovo Titans program, featuring over 100 events and 280 days of competition through weekly matches and monthly tournaments, will distribute $250,000 in prize pools for participants, plus additional incentives and rewards for viewers.





Trovo Titans kicks off in May with the Trovo Titans Birthday Bash, a month-long series of multiplayer competitions in celebration of Trovo’s one-year anniversary. Gamers in all three regions can sign up for Trovo Titans Birthday Bash community tournaments, as well as additional weekly events, featuring game genres such as MOBA, FPS, Battle Royale and more.

“We are delighted to help Trovo build on a successful first year with a unique program designed to engage their community week-in and week-out for the rest of 2021,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “Gamers, streamers and viewers have thrived in creating a fun, inclusive community within the Trovo platform, and we believe the Trovo Titans program will help amplify this wave of excitement and growth.”

“The best way to celebrate our first anniversary is to provide more opportunities to play, compete, win and share that experience with our community across the globe,” said Allen Chan, Senior Operations Manager at Trovo. “With a variety of games to play and an engaging esports format, Trovo Titans provides something for everyone in the gaming community, and I look forward to watching this amazing entertainment platform grow all year long.”

Trovo Titans will include community tournaments across a wide variety of game genres and titles customized for each region. In addition to prize pools for each event, players will have the chance to win cash and prizes by accumulating Titan Points, which can be earned through event participation, tournament placement, and engagement on the Trovo platform and Trovo Titans Discord. The series will also open doors for aspiring casters, with hundreds of opportunities to join a tournament as a community caster.

Observed game feeds of weekly competitions and the qualifying rounds of multi-day tournaments will be provided to community casters to be livestreamed on Trovo. The Finals of multi-day tournaments – a total of 70 live broadcasts – will be produced and streamed on the Trovo Titans channel, where viewers will also be rewarded with surprises throughout the year.

For more information about Trovo Titans, including updated schedules, tournament registration, Titan Points and community casting opportunities, please visit TrovoTitans.live and follow @TrovoTitans.

Trovo Titans is the second collaboration between Allied Esports and Trovo following a successful December 2020 program – Trovo Holiday Royale – that featured three $10,000 Battle Royale tournaments across nine days with an additional $20,000 cash reward system for players who advanced throughout the tournament. In addition, viewers were rewarded with “sub” prizes while tuning in to watch the action. The Battle Royale festival of tournaments was produced from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and attracted over 1,000 players from North America and Latin America.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production centers and community experience hubs.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the Allied Esports Trucks, and AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and Trovo Holiday Royale.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About Trovo

Trovo is an interactive live streaming platform for gamers and the things we love. It is a unique platform to watch and chat with other fans from all over the world. You can see the hottest games in action, share your own gaming experience, and join in an entertaining community created especially for gamers, creators and do-ers. Trovo is where players, gamers, viewers and streamers get to know each other in new ways. With Trovo, you can: Watch streams of your favorite games and content creators with a smooth experience on both computers and mobile devices; Browse and explore streams of the most popular games and get recommendations on content customized for you; Interact with streamers and other viewers by chatting, casting spells and sending emotes in the chatroom; Support your favorite streamers by following and subscribing them and receive their real time updates; and Customize your profile and personal page so that other users can get to know you.

For more information about Trovo, visit trovo.live and download the app in the App Store and Google Play Store. Follow @trovolive on all social platforms to stay up to date on all the latest news.

