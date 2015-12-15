Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSE #earnings—Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session.

For those interested in asking questions during the Q&A session, please register using the following link:

After registering for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with a meeting invitation and information for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but it is advised that you register in advance to ensure you are connected for the full call.

For those interested in listening only, please register for the webcast using the following link:

Webcast Registration (available 20 minutes before the call)

Trinseo will distribute its first quarter 2021 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Company’s Investor Relations website on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until May 7, 2022.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, expectations, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “may,” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s proposed acquisition of assets from Arkema S.A. (the “Acquisition”), the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure of the Company to meet the conditions to closing of the Acquisition; costs related to the proposed Acquisition and the impact of the substantial indebtedness to be incurred to finance the Acquisition; the ability of the post-Acquisition company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, its ability to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the post-Acquisition Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses or generate expected cost savings and synergies from the Acquisition, and those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company’s performance. As a result of these or other factors, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Trinseo



Dina Pokedoff



Tel : +1 610-240-3307



Email: dpokedoff@trinseo.com

Investor Contact:

Trinseo



Andy Myers



Tel : +1 610-240-3221



Email: aemyers@trinseo.com