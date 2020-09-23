TrellisWare Announces Completion of Field Demonstrations for HMS Operational Test Risk Reduction and New Warrior Robust Enhanced Networking (WREN) Narrowband (WREN NB) Waveform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is leading the development and deployment of the next generation waveforms for the US Army. TrellisWare recently completed successful execution of two field demonstrations that show the continued advancement of Army communication capabilities.

First Field Demonstration –TSM Waveform

The first field demonstration was of the TSM™ waveform on all four Product Manager (PdM) Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) Program of Record (PoR) radios forming a single interoperable TSM network that supports the Army’s voice, data and Position Location Information (PLI) Concept of Operations (CONOPS). By collaborating with all of the platform vendors – Collins Aerospace for the AN/PRC-162, L3Harris for the AN/PRC-158 and AN/PRC-163, and Thales Defense & Security (TDSI) for the AN/PRC-148C – TrellisWare proved that a Software Defined Radio (SDR) based waveform can be deployed on existing Army platforms to bring new networking capabilities to the Army’s toolset.

In addition, TrellisWare worked closely with Program Manager Tactical Radios (PM TR) and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) to show that the TSM waveform can seamlessly support key Army systems, namely the Nett Warrior End User Device (EUD) and the Joint Battle Command-Platform (JBC-P).

As a result, the network that TrellisWare demonstrated was a system of systems representation of the PdM HMS Integrated Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) test scheduled for early 2021. The success of the demonstration is a significant risk reduction for the PdM HMS IOT&E, an event that will influence full rate production of the PoR radios.

TrellisWare will continue collaborative efforts with PM TR and the platform vendors to demonstrate a Secret and Below (SAB) TSM capability that leverages the Warrior Robust Enhanced Networking (WREN) security specification.

Second Field Demonstration – WREN Narrowband

The second capstone field demonstration was for the WREN Narrowband (WREN NB) waveform, a new Mobile Ad-hoc Network (MANET) waveform developed by TrellisWare. The new WREN NB waveform represents the modernization of resilient long-range narrowband communications.

The WREN NB waveform is a fast frequency hopping narrowband waveform that is Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capable. It provides simultaneous voice, PLI, and Command and Control (C2) data in a single network of 250+ nodes; operates in VHF, UHF, and L-band frequencies; supports Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS); and is portable to the PoR Manpack and Handheld Leader Radios. The WREN NB waveform represents a new technological capability for the Army to operate in congested and contested environments and is planned for inclusion in their future Capability Set.

In this field demonstration, TrellisWare was able to show the WREN NB waveform operating on both the TDSI AN/PRC-148C and Collins AN/PRC-162 platforms. Simultaneous voice, PLI and data communications were shown in a multi-hop network topology. PLI and chat messages were exchanged using Nett Warrior EUDs, and a JBC-P system was used to view a Common Operational Picture (COP). “The Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Spectrum Access Research and Development Program (SARDP) has afforded the Army the opportunity to add this modernized capability into our toolbox,” said Herald Beljour, CIV US Army CCDC C5ISR. “This coming fiscal year we will transition this waveform to PM TR, and we will continue to put this capability through its paces.”

“TrellisWare is leading the development and fielding of scalable and resilient waveforms for the US Army,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “Our TSM waveform is already a key component of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) that scales to support an entire battalion. With the completion of WREN NB, TrellisWare is further enabling the Army with resilient communications for operations in congested and contested environments.”

