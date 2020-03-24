Thirdwayv Completes Its Advisory Board with Addition of Five Leaders from the IoT, Security, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thirdwayv, a leading provider of end-to-end connectivity and security solutions for IoT applications, today announced it has completed the formation of its Advisory Board with the appointment of five executives from a cross section of industries and disciplines that are fueling the next major wave of connected medical solutions and other safety-critical products and services.

The five industry veterans who have joined Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek, the Thirdwayv Advisory Board’s executive chairman, include David C. Klonoff, M.D., who is founder of the Diabetes Technology Society that was key in driving the development of digital diabetes systems globally. He is the medical director at a prominent diabetes research institute, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco and founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. He also was principal investigator in more than 100 clinical trials of diabetes drugs and devices and lead investigator in the first randomized controlled multicenter trial of an outpatient artificial pancreas product.

Dr. Klonoff coined the term diabetes technology and has received repeated recognition for his work in this area from organizations including the FDA, American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation of Chennai, India. He has spoken before the European Parliament and U.S. Congressional Diabetes Caucus, participated in the White House Health and Cybersecurity Roundtable, and served on 56 grant review panels plus agencies in nine foreign countries, among other industry contributions.

Thirdwayv’s other new Advisory Board members also have made valuable contributions to the industry based on their own respective areas of expertise:

David Kleidermacher: As Google’s vice president of engineering, head of Android security and privacy, Kleidermacher is dedicated to the vision of a trustworthy, scalable IoT, including mobile devices, connected embedded systems and cloud infrastructure. He is an authority on embedded systems security, captured in the book he published on the subject, and is a frequent speaker at industry events. He was previously chief security officer at BlackBerry.

Raafat Fahim, Ph.D.: The former president and CEO of Nabi Biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Fahim has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and bioetechnology industry experience including developing, manufacturing, licensing and launching vaccine technologies. He is a leading authority on vaccines and currently is the president of REFF Consulting. He consults with Gates Foundation, large Pharma companies, biotechnology firms and startups on strategic planning, chemistry manufacturing and control, and quality operations.

Mr. Michael L. Levitz: Most recently chief financial officer and senior vice president at Insulet Corporation, Levitz was instrumental in driving improvements in the company's financial strategy, planning and execution in a rapid-growth environment. Prior to Insulet, as chief financial officer of Analogic Corporation, he played a key role in strategic and operational change helping deliver significant value creation. Levitz has spent most of his career in high-growth, publicly-traded medical technology organizations, including Cytyc Corporation and Hologic, Inc.

Yoshi Noguchi: As president and CEO of InterBusiness Corporation, Noguchi serves on the boards of technology firms in the U.S. and Japan where he advises on topics ranging from growth strategy formulation to strategic partnering and funding initiatives. He has been CEO of two successful startups, the managing partner of the technology practice of an executive search firm, and a sales executive for large data storage companies.

“In addition to offering extensive expertise in financial strategy and business development, our new Advisory Board members include leading innovators in highly specialized fields such as pharmaceutical quality assurance and diabetes treatment that are rapidly adopting IoT technology,” said James Kamke, chief executive officer, Thirdwayv. “Along with Dr. Abdel-Malek, they will provide the guidance we need to scale our business and meet growing customer demand that has quickly accelerated following the incorporation of our products into a commercialized medical device that has been cleared by the FDA.”

About Thirdwayv

Thirdwayv helps its customers create secure wireless IoT products and services for applications in healthcare, automotive, process automation and critical infrastructure. The company’s connectivity solutions collect and analyze critical sensor data to enrich end-user experiences and support advanced business operation. For more details, please visit the Thirdwayv website at http://www.thirdwayv.com.

