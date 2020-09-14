theScore Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SCR #sportsbetting—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”), has announced that it has received final approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX at market open on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 under the existing ticker “SCR”.

“We’re excited to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and further raise the profile of our growing leadership position in North American sports media, esports, and gaming,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “This graduation comes at an exciting time for theScore as we continue the multi-state rollout of our award-winning sportsbook, theScore Bet, introducing our unique media and gaming experience to even more sports fans.”

The Company’s Class A Shares will be delisted from the TSXV concurrently with the commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.



Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey and Colorado. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement



Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including among other things, changes in the timing and process for delisting the Company’s Class A Shares from the TSXV and listing the Company’s Class A Shares on the TSX, and those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

