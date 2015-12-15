The JAPAN TECH Pavilion at the All-digital CES2021: Showcasing Leading Technologies From Japanese Companies, Universities, and Local Governments

With a simultaneous exhibit at “b8ta Yurakucho, Tokyo”, a hybrid exhibition of virtual and real come to reality.

TOKYO & OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b8ta–The Japanese pavilion “JAPAN TECH”, brings together today’s advanced technologies from a wide range of fields developed by Japanese companies, universities, and local governments will be joining the world’s largest technology trade fair, CES, which will be held digitally from January 11 (Mon) to January 14 (Thurs). As a new project, JAPAN TECH, a fourth-time participant in 2021, will simultaneously open an area at “b8ta Yurakucho, Tokyo” where attendees can personally experience CES exhibits from January 9 (Sat) to January 17 (Sun) (Japan time). At JAPAN TECH 2021, we are reaching out globally through Virtual CES and reaching out locally by displaying the innovative products at b8ta, Yurakucho, Tokyo for a real experience.





[Digital Exhibition] “CES2021” Digital Platform

Event Details: Introducing advanced technologies from Japanese companies, universities, and local governments at the JAPAN TECH pavilion

Date: January 11 to 14, 2021

Venue: CES Digital Platform

[In-person Exhibition] “CES2021 JAPAN TECH @b8ta” CES Exhibit Experience Area

Event Details: An event where you can experience (see, hear, and touch) the technology of Japanese entities in collaboration with JAPAN TECH at the CES2021.

Date and Time: January 9 (Sat) to January 17 (Sun), 2021, 11 AM to 7:30 PM (Japan time)

Venue: b8ta Yurakucho, Tokyo



(address) 1st Floor, Yurakucho Denki Building, 1-7-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0006



(map) https://goo.gl/maps/s7oozvcAZeUdhFY3A

● Introduction to JAPAN TECH Exhibitors and Exhibition Details



Diversity of the JAPAN TECH Exhibition



You can personally experience exhibits from a wide range of fields developed by Japanese companies, universities, and local governments using state-of-the-art technology.



Information on Exhibitors and Exhibits: https://ces-japantech.jp/en/

For JAPAN TECH Exhibit Inquiries: info@ces-japantech.jp

● About JAPAN TECH PROJECT



https://ces-japantech.jp/en/

JAPAN TECH PROJECT supports Japanese entities with excellent technologies so that they can stand on the stage of CES and showcase their fine products. It is our goal to not only promote the new technologies that have yet to venture overseas but also to have them experience the latest worldwide trends with all five senses and to meet new business partners. Exhibiting at the JAPAN TECH Pavilion will help companies expand overseas, which in turn paves the way to fulfilling the aim of further strengthening the “JAPAN” brand and the future technological development of Japan.

For Inquiries About JAPAN TECH PROJECT: info@ces-japantech.jp

● About CES



https://www.ces.tech/international.aspx

CES, which is held every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world’s largest technology trade fair organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). It started as the “Consumer Electronics Show” in 1967 and has since introduced countless new products to the world. CES attracts, from all over the planet, manufacturers, buyers, retailers, investors, etc. from various industries as well as the media. It is an opportunity to engage in a wide range of activities that can lead to the creation of new businesses, from business negotiations to fundraising (including crowdfunding), all the way to technological exchange, startup consultations, and recruitment. At CES2020, 4,419 exhibitors unveiled their latest technology, attracting approximately 171,268 visitors (including 6,517 from the media) to the 2.9 million-square-foot venue. The all-digital CES2021 will be held from January 11 (Mon) to January 14 (Thurs), 2021.



(Source: https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/pdfs/2020-ces-attendance-audit-summary.pdf)

● About b8ta Japan



https://b8ta.jp/

Founded in 2015, b8ta, the experiential retailer and pioneer of Retail as a Service, has served as a forerunner in the retail space for the past five years. Our mission is to make retail accessible for all, whether you’re a product maker or a product lover. With b8ta, brands can access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising, and consumers can discover, try and buy the world’s most innovative products in real life.

● JAPAN TECH PROJECT Production Committee

Creative Vision LTD.



https://www.creativevisionworld.com/

Daiko Advertising Inc.



https://www.daiko.co.jp/en

Contacts

For questions about the exhibition or projects, please contact us at the following e-mail



JAPAN TECH PROJECT Secretariat



Sayaka Ishimaru



info@ces-japantech.jp