The Container Store Selects Medallia Experience Cloud

Medallia captures customer feedback and delivers actionable insights across the organization.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced The Container Store (TCS), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and custom closets, selected the Medallia Experience Cloud to transform their approach to customer experience.

“Consumer behavior and the retail experience has changed dramatically. It is more important than ever that we understand the complete experience our customers have with The Container Store, from an in-store experience to our digital platforms,” said Satish Malhotra, CEO of The Container Store. “We are committed to a data-driven approach to understand our customers’ journey so we can continue to provide the highest level of service and ensure we’re a brand known for positive and memorable experiences.”

Faced with ever-changing customer needs, organizations must find ways to harness customer feedback to improve daily operations. Getting feedback into the right hands empowers companies to deliver better customer experiences, engage employees, and create exponential growth for their businesses.

“At Medallia, our goal is to be the system of record that makes all other systems, processes, and people, customer aware,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia. “Satish and The Container Store team have demonstrated their commitment to exceptional customer service through a better understanding of their customers’ evolving needs. We are thrilled to be their technology partner on this journey.”

Recently recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for the Voice of the Customer, Medallia provides solutions and services to help organizations drive loyalty and growth at every point along the customer journey. For more information, visit www.medallia.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered.

Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges.

Contacts

Medallia PR Contact:

Austin DeArman

press@medallia.com

+1 (202) 341-9181

Medallia IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com