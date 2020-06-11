Teledyne LeCroy Announces Industry’s First Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer for PCI Express® 5.0

Enables Developers to Capitalize on Promise of PCIe 5.0 and Helps Shorten Development and Testing

MILPITAS, Cailf.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions and business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the Summit™ Z58 PCI Express (PCIe) protocol exerciser/analyzer for testing designs and products for the new PCIe standard, PCIe 5.0. The industry’s first protocol exerciser/analyzer for PCI Express® 5.0, the Summit Z58 features a unified single application for PCIe 5.0 traffic generation and analysis.

PCIe is the leading interconnect technology in the computing and communication industries. With twice the speed of the prior version, PCIe 5.0 is ideal for the data center or cloud as the demand for online services have expanded significantly due to work-from-home efforts. The new Standard also can support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications. Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development over the past decade to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe storage and IoT technology development. The Summit Z58 exerciser/analyzer helps developers deliver on the promise of PCIe 5.0 by enabling them to decode and debug serial data communications between devices and systems.

“Teledyne LeCroy continues to lead the industry in protocol test support for the PCI Express architecture, and our long engagement in the PCIe protocol tool market has allowed us to develop and provide the most useful solutions that help shorten development and testing,” said Michael Romm, General Manager, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. “Users who are moving to PCIe 5.0 with Teledyne LeCroy test solutions can appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy’s PCIe test tools.”

“The PCIe 5.0 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer is the latest development in support of helping the industry make the technology transition to 32.0 GT/s,” said Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Fellow, Director of I/O Technologies and Standards, Intel Corporation. “Development of new test solutions from companies like Teledyne LeCroy will help fuel the growth of the PCIe 5.0 ecosystem.”

About the Summit Z58

The Summit Z58 exerciser/analyzer addresses the needs of PCIe developers by providing high performance 32 GT/s traffic generation on devices with link widths up to 8 lanes and protocol analysis featuring Teledyne LeCroy’s industry standard CATC Trace™. It features a unified single application that incorporates traffic generation and protocol analysis.

The protocol exerciser provides realistic traffic to devices under test and can also emulate complex host- or device-side traffic while the protocol analyzer acquires, records, decodes, analyzes and displays complex high-speed PCI Express I/O streams. Users will have access to the same analysis and reporting capabilities on which the PCIe industry has standardized. When using analyzers and exercisers together, developers can create powerful script-level traffic and can monitor the results of all tests. The Protocol Exerciser uses the new PXP-500A Test platform that feature both CEM and SFF-TA-1002 connectors to allow wider support of different PCI Express add-in-cards. The Summit Z58 PCIe 5.0 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer is currently available to order.

For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy’s web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance “Time-to-Insight”. Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy’s website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

© 2020 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.



Summit and CATC Trace are trademarks of Teledyne LeCroy.

Contacts

Technical Contact: John Wiedemeier, Sr. Product Marketing Manager (408) 486-7211



Customer Contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center (800) 553-2769



Website: teledynelecroy.com