Sure Petcare Announces Launch of New FELAQUA™ CONNECT

CAMBRIDGE, UK (23 March 2021) — Sure Petcare, the leading pet technology specialist, has announced today the launch of its latest product in its connected range, FELAQUA™ CONNECT – a unique water delivery and drinking monitoring system for cats. FELAQUA™ CONNECT, designed in collaboration with leading veterinary behaviourists, allows cat owners to keep track of their cats’ daily water intake via the SURE PETCARE™ App, while the smart water delivery system provides the cat with a source of fresh water.

Each cat is registered to FELAQUA™ CONNECT via their microchip. FELAQUA™ CONNECT integrates with the SURE PETCARE™ app via a Hub, which allows the App to “talk” to the device and record the registered cat’s drinking behaviour such as which cat drank, what time it drank, and how much it drank. It also provides reports on the cat’s overall drinking patterns on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. With this information, cat owners can easily detect any changes in their cat’s drinking patterns. The SURE PETCARE™ App also sends reminder notifications to fill the reservoir of FELAQUA™ CONNECT when the water is low, and water freshness reminders to encourage cleaning of the device.

FELAQUA™ CONNECT has several cat-friendly features, including a wide, shallow bowl that mimics a natural puddle and presents water in a way that is more appealing and easier to drink than from a conventional bowl. The bowl is also water repellent causing the water to bead – in the same way that water stands up on a newly polished car – making it reflect and glisten and be more attractive to cats.

The water is kept fresh in an air-tight, gravity-fed reservoir that releases water into the bowl as it is needed. Because the device is battery powered, there are no cables or need for an electrical power source, so the device can be located in any part of the home to best meet the cat’s drinking needs.

Dr. Jon Bowen and Dr. Jaume Fatjó, leading veterinary behaviourists, were involved in the design and development of FELAQUA™ CONNECT. Dr. Bowen said, “FELAQUA™ CONNECT provides a window into your cat’s health and reaffirms the importance of hydration as a health indicator. A change in water consumption is the most concerning health indicator in middle-aged and senior cats. Fluctuations in intake can be a sign of illnesses such as diabetes or kidney disease, and the sooner we intervene the better the outcome. Proper hydration is essential to maintain a cat’s health.

“In a recent survey we found that 65 percent of cat owners didn’t know that kidney disease is the most common cause of death in cats of five years of age or older. Only 3.4 percent of cat owners recognised all of the main signs of dehydration and, even more alarmingly, over half of owners were not aware that an increase in thirst was a sign of dehydration. Sixty percent of cat owners in our survey said they couldn’t give the vet an accurate answer about how much their cat drinks each day. Given that an increase in drinking is the primary indicator of kidney disease, and accurate information is essential for a speedy diagnosis, it’s likely that a lot of kidney disease is going undetected for too long.

“A device like FELAQUA™ CONNECT tells you if your cat is drinking more or less than usual. It’s this insight that is invaluable and provides peace of mind that they are drinking regularly,” Dr. Bowen said.

FELAQUA™ CONNECT is available from Sure Petcare’s website from today and leading pet suppliers later in the year. The Hub can also be purchased separately from the website.

About Dr. Jon Bowen

Dr. Jon Bowen BVetMed DipAS (CABC) MRCVS is a graduate from the Royal Veterinary College in London, where he is an honorary lecturer in behaviour and head of the Behavioural Medicine Referral Service.

About Dr. Jaume Fatjó

Dr. Jaume Fatjó DVM, Dipl.ECAWBM-BM PhD graduated in veterinary medicine and obtained his PhD from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He is a diplomate of the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine.

About Sure Petcare

Sure Petcare, the pet technology specialist, provides pet products that empower owners to care for their pets in entirely new ways. Founded in 2007, we have developed an award-winning range of microchip-operated pet doors and feeders, which solve many problems commonly experienced by pet owners. SURE PETCARE™, along with HOMEAGAIN®, is a Companion Animal portfolio of digital products within MSD Animal Health.

In 2017, Sure Petcare expanded its product range to include connected devices designed to provide proactive pet care by giving owners data and insight into their pets’ day-to-day behaviours, activities, and routines. Over time, this information will provide pet owners a greater understanding of their pet’s health and well-being. Sure Petcare sells direct through retail stores and veterinary practices in 35 countries.

Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals™, MSD Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. MSD Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them.

