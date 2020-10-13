Strategy Analytics Publishes 2020 Automated Vehicle UX Index

The AV UX Index Includes Over 30 Expert User Experience Evaluations of In-Vehicle Automated Parking and Driving Assistants

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – AV UX Index – Evaluating over 30 different automated parking/driving assistants on three continents, Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) service presents its 2020 Automated Vehicle (AV) UX Index. Created from over six years of Strategy Analytics’ independent research, this proprietary ranking index provides a living status report of automakers’ efforts in automated transport, with particular focus on an OEM’s outward demonstration of how well they understand human-centered design practices.





Commented Derek Viita, Report Author and Senior Analyst IVX, “Since 2015, consumer interest in driving assistants and fully automated taxis/shuttles has grown and waned in somewhat cyclical fashion. Automakers of all volumes are increasing their rollouts of ever-more-advanced automated driving assistants. This fueled our interest in evaluating these systems from the very beginning, creating a proprietary algorithm to rank and compare them based on their usability and user experience.”

Continued Viita, “What has become very clear is that while drivers are becoming increasingly aware of and satisfied with the impressive engineering of automated driving features, they are also increasingly aware of the features’ limitations. Despite a wealth of existing human factors research that could help outline HMI properties most appropriate for a partially automated system, we have found that far too many automakers and suppliers have taken a tech-inward development approach. HMI, and more broadly speaking UX, is simply viewed as the “top coat” for the feature in question.”

Added Kevin Nolan, VP, UX Innovation Practice, “Ultimately, any automated feature or service must be practical, appropriate and safe to use in a typical context. If this ranking system can help identify and consequently help to improve the human-facing elements of automated driving/parking features or services, then it can only help to improve the safety, usability and consumer desire for these systems. Every automotive manufacturer should take note.”

