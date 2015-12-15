Strategy Analytics: Operating Systems for Autonomous Driving Face a Technology and Methodology Transition

Linux-based Operating Systems will be in the Majority of Next-Generation Vehicles

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Strategy Analytics Autonomous Vehicles Service (AVS)” report, “Operating Systems for Autonomous Driving: Automakers Transitioning to Software Companies”, tracks automakers, suppliers, platform enablers and start-up companies who are working towards the adoption of complicated operating system platforms required for high levels of automated driving.

The report outlines the different types of operating systems, middleware and other software solutions, while discussing on the fact the many major automakers are transitioning into becoming a software company. Automakers such as Toyota and Volkswagen are aiming to release its own software stack and operating system for the whole of its automotive ecosystem. These OEMs want to have control over the software-defined platform that is being created in the automotive world, similar to what is happening to the mobile phone industry today.

However, other OEMs are opting to embed operating systems, middleware for autonomous driving and other software solutions from suppliers and technology providers such as NVIDIA, Intel/Mobileye, Blackberry QNX, Baidu, and others.

“Linux-based operating systems will be in the majority of future vehicles that will enable autonomous driving functionalities, spanning automation levels of SAE Level 2 up to SAE Level 4,” said Angelos Lakrintis, Industry Analyst at AVS.

