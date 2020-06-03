Strategy Analytics: Almost 30% of Smart Homes Are Equipped with Surveillance Cameras

Nest, Amazon, Arlo, and US Interactive Security Companies Help Make Cameras the Second-most Popular Smart Home Device

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surveillance cameras can be found in nearly a third of all smart homes in the US, UK, Germany, and France according to new research published in Strategy Analytics’ report “Smart Home Survey – Surveillance Cameras.”

Strategy Analytics reports the surveillance camera is the second-most popular device overall. Popularity of surveillance cameras in the US, UK, and Germany came in just behind smart thermostats; in France, surveillance cameras were slightly more popular than smart thermostats. Additionally, on average, 60 percent of all smart homes in these countries with at least one camera have two or more cameras.

Consumers across the four countries included in Strategy Analytics’ survey mentioned Nest, Amazon (via Blink and Ring), and Arlo most frequently. In the US, the millions of subscribers to residential interactive security services placed cameras from ADT and Vivint in the top five brands. In the UK, Hive cameras offered by Centrica Connected Home were marginally more popular than Nest and Arlo. The brand landscape in Germany and France were similar in their diversity, with many smaller Chinese and regional European brands mentioned with the same frequencies as Nest, Arlo, and Amazon.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “Surveillance cameras have found a place in millions of smart homes, in spite of concerns over privacy and hacking, which suggests the benefits outweigh the risks for many consumers. Surveillance cameras’ popularity among consumers is driven more by what the devices do and less by what software features or which hardware components the devices are equipped with. The two most powerful purchasing drivers for surveillance cameras are how they help consumers feel secure and how they give consumers peace of mind to know their families and homes are safe.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “Surveillance cameras are potent assets smart home companies can use to attract new customers, as they provide consumers the feelings of safety and security in and around their homes, a potentially powerful value proposition that can be replicated in all markets. Those benefits, however, will become more challenging for some brands to promote as cameras become more of a mass market smart home device. Brands will need to create innovative features to help them find solid footing to compete with Nest, Amazon, and Arlo.”

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Smart Home Strategies: Smart Home Strategies (SHS) Home Page

Contacts

Jack Narcotta, +1 617 614 0798, jnarcotta@strategyanalytics.com

Bill Ablondi, +1 617 614 0744, wablondi@strategyanalytics.com