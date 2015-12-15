Software AG and Matillion partner to enable faster, better business decisions

Cloud-native data integration services empower customers with comprehensive hybrid integration capabilities spanning data and applications

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) has entered into a solution partnership with Matillion, further supporting widespread cloud adoption and making it easier for businesses to digitally transform. With these broadened data integration capabilities, Software AG and Matillion customers can bring data from different sources together, creating a single source of truth from which to extract valuable business insights.

With the explosion in cloud adoption – which has only accelerated in the last year – Software AG customers are increasingly adopting cloud data warehouses. Matillion’s easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform combined with Software AG’s webMethods integration and API management capabilities makes this business data useful, via native integrations to major cloud platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks. Together, Software AG and Matillion help customers modernize and simplify their adoption of cloud for data and application integration.

Suraj Kumar, General Manager of API, Integration and Microservices, Software AG, commented: “In order to successfully undertake digital transformation, businesses must transform their data and applications. But for many businesses, data silos, along with the variety and volume of data, make it inconsistent and unreliable for end users to extract value, which limits business growth. Matillion’s leading data transformation platform coupled with Software AG’s market leading application integration and API solutions ensure customers can make better business decisions, innovate faster and modernize more easily.”

Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer, Matillion, said: “Today’s data teams are under enormous pressure to deliver insights from vast amounts of data from all across the enterprise. Our cloud-native platform drives faster time to insights for data professionals, giving time back to IT and developers, and enabling businesses to leverage the power and scalability of the cloud to accommodate growth. Together with Software AG’s best-of-breed integration and API management offerings, enterprises can harness the insights generated within the data warehouse back into the rest of the business.”

Felix Kimelman, President and CEO, eBase, said: “As a long-standing Software AG partner specializing in delivering webMethods based solutions, we see tremendous value from this partnership. There is a huge demand for Cloud ETL for solutions such as Snowflake and Databricks. With this partnership, Software AG can now combine the power of webMethods.io with Matillion’s leading Cloud ETL to broaden the appeal for our customer base and expanding the use cases we can support.”

Software AG promotes an open hybrid integration platform and continues to build an ecosystem of partners that enable digital transformation, ensuring that, as more and more customers move to the cloud, they can meet the demands of today’s fast-paced, digital economy.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world’s data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

