SiliconArts Joins the Khronos Group to Support Standardization of Vulkan Ray Tracing

RayCore GPU for mobile and VR will enable Vulkan-compatible ray tracing acceleration

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiliconArts has become a full member of the Khronos® Group standards consortium to support the development and ratification of ray tracing extensions to the Vulkan® cross-platform 3D API. The company will extend its RayCore® GPU cores to be compliant with the upcoming Vulkan ray tracing extensions, providing the necessary functionality to accelerate new Vulkan API calls. When integrated with existing raster shader GPUs, the resulting solution off-loads the ray tracing calls while preserving the existing raster graphics pipeline, to enhance real-time photo-realistic graphics quality on a wide range of devices.

“The Vulkan ray tracing API extensions will enable standardization of ray tracing on mobile devices, with desktop compatibility, enabling thousands of developers to create ray tracing content for multiple markets and platforms,” said SiliconArts CEO Hyung-Min Yoon. ”We will work with the Khronos Vulkan Working Group to evolve the extensions to keep pace with new techniques such as path tracing and deliver the cross-vendor standardization the developer community needs.”

“We warmly welcome SiliconArts as a Khronos member and are eager to work with them on helping ensure the new Vulkan ray tracing extensions satisfy the needs of all markets, including mobile, desktop, and cloud,” said Neil Trevett, president of the Khronos Group. “SiliconArts has unique expertise in bringing such advanced rendering capabilities to mobile and wearable devices, and their participation brings a complementary perspective to help make the Vulkan standard even stronger for the entire industry.”

About SiliconArts

Leading embedded ray tracing GPU technology for all markets needing ray tracing support based on a licensable IP core that incorporates patented innovations to bring low power, real-time ray tracing to mainstream markets. SiliconArts® and RayCore® are registered trademarks of SiliconArts Inc.

About The Khronos Group

The Khronos Group is an open, non-profit, member-driven consortium of over 150 industry-leading companies creating advanced, royalty-free, interoperability standards for 3D graphics, augmented and virtual reality, and parallel programming. Khronos® and Vulkan® are registered trademarks of The Khronos Group Inc.

