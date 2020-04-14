SentinelOne Unveils New Customizable Dashboards and Reporting Capabilities

Capabilities Set a New Standard for Cybersecurity User Experience, Organizational Context, and Real Time Posture Awareness

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced new customizable dashboards and reporting capabilities making SentinelOne the center of enterprise security operations. SentinelOne also released turnkey data visualization integrations with leading business intelligence solutions Tableau and Power BI to further enable customized reporting consumption. The new capabilities enable organizations to extract maximum value from security data and provide unprecedented context into the state of security operations as well as the ROI on their SentinelOne investment.

SentinelOne’s new dashboards and reporting capabilities complement the mission of its Singularity Platform in defeating every attack, at every second across all major enterprise attack surfaces. All of the data from SentinelOne’s platform offering — endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), IoT security, and cloud workload protection (CWPP) — is centralized in a single user-defined dashboard which can be easily ingested, integrated with business intelligence tools, and reported upon in a fully customized fashion.

“The Singularity Platform provides broad context into enterprise environments with its array of offerings in a single console,” said Mike Petronaci, Senior Director of Product, SentinelOne. “With our new dashboards and reporting capabilities, we are providing not only security operations but the entire organization with the ability to easily understand what’s going on in their environment and leverage security data for business intelligence.”

Customers can set up more than 50 different widgets in dashboards, define reporting intervals, and fully customize dashboards and reports for the utility preference of various users and audiences. SentinelOne raises the bar on built-in reports by allowing customers to place, rearrange, and resize widgets on a canvas and making every widget actionable.

Data from the SentinelOne platform is consumed in dashboards in real time, and can be integrated with a variety of business intelligence tools, including Tableau, Power BI, Splunk, and Excel. Off-the-shelf templates and connectors come standard, eliminating API challenges in combining disparate data sets for business intelligence and reporting. SentinelOne’s unique reporting capabilities allow insights to be scheduled and delivered in various pre-packaged forms to best-suit the intended audience or key stakeholder within the organization — from the CISO to CEO to Board of Directors.

Supporting Customer Quotes

“SentinelOne’s mission critical security and operational data becomes even more actionable with the new dashboarding capabilities. These enhancements further prove SentinelOne is light-years ahead of its competitors,” said Dean Sharp, Enterprise Security Architect, Manpower Group. “With SentinelOne’s Deep Visibility hunting data and reporting capabilities, we can customize and seamlessly communicate across all relevant stakeholders in our 83 countries of operation.”

“We’ve been a SentinelOne customer for years and these latest enhancements show the product’s value like never before,” said Jason Spencer, VP Global IT, RRD. “Our analysts who touch the platform everyday have had their jobs made easier, but it’s the ability to communicate the product’s efficacy and the value it delivers to business leaders that has shown the most profound impact.”

“The ability to provide key members of our global enterprise with a customized understanding of organizational security posture is vital,” said Alex Burinskiy, Manager of Security Engineering, Cengage. “The new customizable dashboards and business intelligence integrations make the process more efficient for security personnel and more effective for leaders across departments.”

To learn more about SentinelOne’s new customizable dashboards and reporting capabilities, visit the Feature Spotlight or request a demo today.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

Jake Schuster



fama PR for SentinelOne



P: 617-986-5021



E: S1@famapr.com