SentinelOne Named To CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Cybersecurity Leader Recognized for Transforming Cybersecurity from Device to Cloud with Artificial Intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it was named to the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, and was the only cybersecurity company included. The list highlights 50 private companies that are changing the world, and is a testament to SentinelOne’s track record of liberating enterprises from difficult to manage products which are helpless against modern-day cyber-attacks. SentinelOne’s patented AI algorithms are deployed on millions of devices around the world, processing billions of events in real-time, and identifying more than five never-seen-before attacks every second. SentinelOne safeguards billions in global enterprise value from the risks and costs of cyberattacks.

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity platform that encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform – using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver protection with an invisible performance impact. With SentinelOne, organizations scale their cybersecurity with an AI-powered solution that provides full transparency into everything that is happening across the network at machine speed and successfully replaces traditional antivirus.

“We founded SentinelOne to change cybersecurity defense,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-Founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “As workforces have rapidly become virtual and distributed, cybersecurity is an increasingly vital part of daily life. The devices we use – endpoints – define and broker our digital identities. Given the rapidly evolving threat landscape and the proliferation of data, endpoint security has never been more important. The CNBC Disruptor 50 designation validates SentinelOne’s patented AI in autonomously monitoring and protecting all enterprise assets – from classic endpoints, to IoT devices, to cloud workloads – taking cybersecurity defense to new levels of efficacy and efficiency.”

In February, SentinelOne raised $200 million in Series E funding bringing the company’s valuation to $1.1 billion. Prior, SentinelOne was named the seventh fastest growing company in North America, the fastest growing in Silicon Valley, and was the only cybersecurity company recognized in the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. SentinelOne was also the only endpoint protection company included on the CB Insights AI 100 ranking and the Forbes AI 50 list. Customers highly rate the SentinelOne ownership experience as evidenced by 4.9/5 Gartner Peer Insights scores and Gartner Customers’ Choice Awards across both EPP and EDR categories.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list features 50 companies that stand out for the ways they develop revolutionary new technology into lucrative business models to create the next generation of great public companies. Previous winners include Uber, SpaceX, and Spotify. To learn how SentinelOne is revolutionizing endpoint protection, please visit: www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne



