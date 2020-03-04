Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Monitor Equipment Energy Use with Connected Plugs

EasyReach’s “EasyPlug” tracks energy consumption and movement in retail refrigerators, machines to prevent waste, theft and tampering

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that EasyReach Solutions (EasyReach), a technology company focused on enabling Internet of Things (IoT) applications for the retail and industrial domain, has developed a new energy and use status monitoring solution based on Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. The “EasyPlug” leverages LoRa devices’ unique solution set for simple deployment, and reliable real-time data monitoring to detect changes to the usage status of appliances.





“With Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol, EasyReach was able to create a product to enable efficient, reliable energy monitoring for a variety of applications,” said Amol Vedak, Founder and Director at EasyReach. “The EasyPlug deploys in about 10 minutes and the low power capabilities of the battery powered sensor enables monitoring applications even when they are switched off.”

The EasyPlug LoRa-based sensor deploys to the power supply cord of appliances in about 10 minutes and immediately begins collecting data on the appliance’s energy usage, on/off status and location data in real time. EasyReach’s web-based platform creates reports on the collected data for user trend analysis, providing insight into the energy efficiency of their applications. Additionally, automated alerts generated by the system notify managers of changes in equipment use to prevent theft, overuse or abnormalities. Return on Investment (ROI) begins upon deployment, with applications monitoring energy consumption and reducing associated bills. EasyPlug has enabled a number of successful applications to date, including retail refrigerators, hospital X-ray machines, security cameras, computers, digital signage, and office equipment.

“Smart IoT applications leveraging LoRa devices provide customers with accessible and actionable data enabling them to reduce energy waste and monthly bills,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allow the simple deployment of flexible solutions to efficiently and reliably monitor power consumption as well as provide new operational efficiencies.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About EasyReach

EasyReach aims to be one of India’s top IoT solution companies by building solutions that specifically address Indian problems while keeping the Indian context and constraints in mind. They are building IoT solutions for the retail industry that enhance productivity, track assets and improve ROI for brands and retailers. Eventually EasyReach plans on expanding their offerings to other verticals with similar needs with what they call the “EasyReach IoT platform.” Currently, EasyReach is one of India’s biggest Cloud controlled digital signage providers with over 3,000 locations across the country. Visit its site to learn more: http://easyreach.co.in/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

