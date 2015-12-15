Semtech and Meshed Leverage the LoRaWAN® Protocol to Monitor City Public Health

Meshed’s nCounter solution provides insight into the economic and social impacts of COVID-19 on local communities

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Meshed Pty Ltd (Meshed IoT Integrators), Australia’s premier provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for smart cities, environment, water, energy, agriculture, and asset management, has integrated the LoRaWAN® protocol into its nCounter people counting solution to provide accurate and anonymized people counting data for smart cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Integrating the LoRaWAN protocol capabilities into our nCounter solutions allowed Meshed to significantly transform the management efficiency, range and effectiveness of the platform, as well as increase the safety of monitored cities,” said Andrew Maggio, Director of Technology and Operations at Meshed.

With the development of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cities consistently seek smarter applications to improve public health and safety. Meshed’s nCounter is a cost-effective IoT solution based on the LoRaWAN protocol and monitors population in a given space. The Wi-Fi device collects anonymous metrics on the number of smartphones in a given area and transmits this data over LoRaWAN networks, provided by The Things Network, in real time. This data, viewable on Meshed’s configurable IoT platform, increases city safety by enabling managers to monitor activity at hotspots such as shopping malls, parks and gardens, public facilities, and major events. As a result, city managers and public health officials efficiently monitor population activity, as well as gain an insight into the success of social distancing and other public health guidelines based on local compliance with these regulations.

“Real-time data on population movement provided by our application leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enables city governments to assess the immediate and ongoing effects of the pandemic on local businesses, the effectiveness of social distancing regulations and simplifies the recovery process for affected communities,” said Catherine Caruana-McManus, Director of Sales and Strategy for Meshed.

In addition, Meshed, in partnership with the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong (UOW), recently utilized the nCounter platform to research the pandemic’s economic and social impacts and published the findings in the new COVID-19 Pedestrian Index Research Report. Meshed and UOW collaborated with 24 municipal Governments across Australia to collect data from over 90 nCounter devices deployed across metropolitan and major regional city centers, tourism and pedestrian hotspots. The project leveraged the data from the connected IoT solutions to measure the loss of pedestrian activity in cities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided researchers insight into the mobility, economic and social impacts of the pandemic on local communities and allowed the creation of a plan to foster continued public safety and economic success.

“The LoRaWAN protocol’s long range connectivity enables flexible devices, such as those in dense cities, and Meshed’s nCounter IoT platform serves as an example of how these functionalities extend to help communities manage COVID-19,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “IoT solutions and Semtech’s LoRa® devices continue to play a leading role in supporting effective public health practices amid the pandemic and allow municipal leaders to measure the safety of their community during this difficult time.”



About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Meshed Pty Ltd (IoT Integrators)

Meshed is Australia’s premier provider of enterprise grade Internet of Things (IoT) solutions integrating the LoRaWAN protocol for the smart cities, infrastructure, water, environment, agriculture, and asset maintenance sectors. Its mission is to enable the adoption of IoT to as many communities, cities, education institutions, and corporations as possible through the deployment of affordable, secure and scalable public access and private IoT networks. Meshed is a proud partner of The Things Network, The Things Industries and a Member of the Smart Cities Council ANZ, the IoT Alliance Australia, the Open Cities Alliance, and an Adopter Member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about Meshed, visit www.meshed.com.au.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

