Semtech Accelerates Technology Deployments Aimed at a Smarter, Sustainable Planet

LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol leveraged to remedy environmental challenges and drive global change

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, is amplifying its mission to make the planet a smarter, more connected and sustainable place by providing an innovative Internet of Things (IoT) platform. With solutions deployed globally, Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol help reduce environmental impacts and remedy challenges facing the global community spanning wildlife protection, sustainable farming, combating COVID-19, water conservation to high-risk flood monitoring.

“By investing in LoRaWAN and LoRa, we’re showing the world that Semtech is committed in our efforts toward sustainability, and developing technology solutions that improve environmental consciousness and conserve resources,” said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO, Semtech. “LoRa devices’ easy-to-deploy capabilities have the potential to bring connectivity to all, creating a smarter and safer planet.”

Semtech continues to develop products and enable solutions that create greater efficiencies and connections to care for communities, people and resources. LoRa devices serve a range of IoT applications across a variety of industries and are designed to be scalable and easy to implement:

Wildlife Protection : Sensors integrated with LoRa can track and protect endangered species from poachers in national parks across Asia and Africa. Park rangers can leverage data collected from the sensors to track wildlife movement and monitor park perimeters to ensure wildlife is safe at all times.

: Sensors integrated with LoRa can track and protect endangered species from poachers in national parks across Asia and Africa. Park rangers can leverage data collected from the sensors to track wildlife movement and monitor park perimeters to ensure wildlife is safe at all times. Sustainable Farming : By leveraging LoRa, farmers and ranchers can measure environmental conditions that influence crop production, track the health of livestock and enable efficiencies that can reduce environmental impact, while maximizing yield and minimizing expenses.

: By leveraging LoRa, farmers and ranchers can measure environmental conditions that influence crop production, track the health of livestock and enable efficiencies that can reduce environmental impact, while maximizing yield and minimizing expenses. Combating COVID-19 : LoRa is enabling public safety solutions to ensure health care regulation and compliance in the workplace, while also addressing the needs of medical professionals. Example solutions can assist with proximity sensors and contact tracing.

: LoRa is enabling public safety solutions to ensure health care regulation and compliance in the workplace, while also addressing the needs of medical professionals. Example solutions can assist with proximity sensors and contact tracing. Water Conservation : According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, household leaks waste approximately nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually. Through integrating LoRa into water management systems, smart homes and buildings have the ability to monitor their water usage and potentially decrease water wastage.

: According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, household leaks waste approximately nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually. Through integrating LoRa into water management systems, smart homes and buildings have the ability to monitor their water usage and potentially decrease water wastage. Reaching Rural Communities: 3.7 billion people globally lack connectivity, and the COVID-19 crisis has only reinforced the need for it, particularly for those in rural areas (World Economic Forum). By integrating LoRa into connectivity solutions that enable two-way communications to and from satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), affordable global connectivity is providing coverage to those in rural areas who would otherwise be without.

3.7 billion people globally lack connectivity, and the COVID-19 crisis has only reinforced the need for it, particularly for those in rural areas (World Economic Forum). By integrating LoRa into connectivity solutions that enable two-way communications to and from satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), affordable global connectivity is providing coverage to those in rural areas who would otherwise be without. Flood Monitoring: Sensors integrated with LoRa have been deployed to autonomously monitor rising sea levels as a result of the climate change effects. The use of these sensors have been valuable in coastal regions with a high risk of flooding.

For more information regarding Semtech’s LoRa devices and applications used for reducing environmental impact, download the new e-book.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

