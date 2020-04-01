SecurityWeek Launches Virtual Cybersecurity Event Series

New Online Conference Series Offers Security Professionals an Immersive Online Experience to Learn and Connect

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, today announced the launch of Security Summits, a new virtual event series designed to allow participants from around the globe to immerse themselves in a virtual environment to discuss the latest cybersecurity threats and challenges facing enterprise organizations.

Through a cutting-edge platform, these virtual experiences enable security professionals to interact with other online attendees, speakers and sponsors, and visit networking lounges and sponsor booths.

“SecurityWeek is proud to extend its strong reputation of attracting word class speakers and examining the most pressing issues facing today’s cyber defenders to an innovative online platform,” said Mike Lennon, Managing Director at SecurityWeek. “Through these immersive online conferences, attendees will be able to learn from insightful strategy and training sessions presented by industry experts, analysts and end users.”

Participating sponsors can be part of an engaging experience with delegates and showcase industry knowledge and solutions, while reaching a large online audience through the virtual conference center.

SecurityWeek’s lineup of topic-specific virtual cybersecurity events for 2020 includes:

Enterprise Lockdown | May 28, 2020

Threat Intelligence Summit | June 25, 2020

ICS Lockdown (IIoT/SCADA | July 8-9, 2020

Cloud Security Summit | August 13, 2020

CISO Forum | September 23-24, 2020

Threat Hunting Summit | November 18, 2020

IoT Lockdown | December 10, 2020

Online registration is currently open for all 2020 events.

For more information on SecurityWeek’s Security Summit virtual event series visit www.securitysummits.com.

About SecurityWeek: SecurityWeek helps information security professionals do their jobs better by providing timely and insightful news, information, viewpoints, analysis and experiences from experts in the trenches of information security. With content written by industry professionals and a seasoned news team, SecurityWeek produces and distributes insightful and useful content and data to information security professionals around the globe. (www.securityweek.com)

