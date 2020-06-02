Salt Security Named a Cool Vendor in API Strategy by Gartner

Company focuses on stopping API attacks before they result in a breach

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it has been named a May 2020 Cool Vendor in API Strategy by Gartner Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company. The report recognizes “three vendors offering innovative solutions that tackle emerging API governance, design and security challenges.”

As companies make the rapid shift towards digital transformation, APIs are leveraged to grow business and fuel innovation. However, many organizations, including large enterprises, have relatively immature API security programs, thus creating a completely new attack surface. Gartner has stated that “by 2022, API abuses will move from an infrequent to the most-frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications.” *

“APIs are core to our applications, enable innovation and are critical to serving our customers,” said Oleg Gusakov, Head of Security from TripActions. “Our customers not only depend on our service but also entrust us to protect their accounts and data. Salt Security provides us a solution that allows us to deliver innovative solutions while mitigating risk from increasing attacks.”

Salt Security revolutionizes application security by identifying attackers early during reconnaissance and stopping targeted API attacks before they result in a breach. Where previously, traditional proxy-based solutions like Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) have been used to protect web applications from known attack types, Salt Security uses Big Data and patented AI to discover each API and its unique functionality and establish a baseline of behavior, thus enabling detection of attacks targeting the unique vulnerabilities for each API. Organizations are provided with actionable insights to help prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities and improve their API security posture. Salt Security thoroughly addresses and protects against the OWASP API Security Top 10 list.

Salt Security has developed a complete API Protection Platform that delivers a modern and innovative approach to API security through three main capabilities:

● Discovery: Find all APIs automatically and continuously to eliminate blind spots, determine sensitive data exposure like PII and stay protected even as your APIs evolve and change.

● Prevention: Stop API attacks in real-time using Big Data and patented AI to identify attacks early, during reconnaissance.

● Remediation: Eliminate vulnerabilities and improve security with prioritized, actionable insights for security teams and developers.

“Preventing API attacks requires a deep understanding of API logic and the behavior of every API, both of these are unique for each application and can only be achieved with big data to unlock the full power of artificial intelligence,” said Roey Eliyahu, Co-Founder and CEO of Salt Security. “Organizations need real-time, agile security to stop attacks and keep their APIs protected. We believe our recognition in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in API Strategy report is a real honor and reflects our innovation and commitment to preventing the increasing threat of API attacks.”

To download a complimentary copy of the full “Cool Vendors in API Strategy” report by Gartner, visit: https://salt.security/gartner-cool-vendor.

*Source: Gartner, API Security: What You Need to Do to Protect Your APIs, Mark O’Neill, Dionisio Zumerle, et al., 28 August 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that are the core of every SaaS, web, mobile, microservices and IoT application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry’s first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using behavioral protection. Deployed in minutes, the AI-powered solution automatically and continuously discovers and learns the granular behavior of a company’s APIs and requires no configuration or customization to help ensure API protection. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security/.

