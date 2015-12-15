Rush Street Interactive Names Lauren Seiler Associate Vice President of Investor Relations and Development

Seiler Brings Over 17 Years of Diversified Wall Street Experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced the appointment of Lauren Seiler as Associate Vice President of Investor Relations and Development. Ms. Seiler brings to RSI over 17 years of diversified Wall Street experience, with 12 of those years being gaming-centric. As a long-time industry specialist, she brings an in-depth knowledge of iGaming, sports wagering, land-based operations and finance, along with extensive relationships within the buy and sell-side investor communities to the organization.

In this newly created role, Ms. Seiler will lead RSI’s Investor Relations efforts, while also working with the team to drive RSI’s growth, development and M&A initiatives.

“Lauren brings a strong network of relationships and experience with both the sell-side and buy-side communities and a deep knowledge of the capital markets,” commented Kyle Sauers, CFO of RSI. “Her financial and strategic skills will be a great asset as we continue to grow RSI as a leader in online gaming.”

“I am honored to join the world-class team at RSI during such an exciting time of growth,” said Ms. Seiler. “We are in the early stages of development for the greater iGaming and sports betting markets, and Rush Street Interactive is uniquely positioned as a best-in-class operator to both gain share in existing jurisdictions and lead the charge into future jurisdictions around the globe.”

Ms. Seiler holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tufts University, a Master of Business Administration with concentration in Casino & Hospitality Management from Louisiana State University, and a Certificate in Sports and Wagering Integrity from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI’s expectations about Ms. Seiler’s role and performance at RSI as well as Ms. Seiler’s beliefs about RSI and the gaming industry overall. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI’s most recent proxy statement, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in RSI’s other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

