Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) announced today that it plans to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered by the Company’s stockholders has not yet been determined. Roblox intends to commence the direct listing following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Contacts

Roblox Corporation



Teresa Brewer



Brunswick Group



roblox@brunswickgroup.com