Qt to Showcase the Digital Future of Connected Vehicles, Wearables and Home Automation HMIs at CES 2020

Digital Cockpits from Leading Automotive OEM’s Will be on Display Highlighting Qt’s Latest Advancements in its Embedded Software Development Platform

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Qt Company will share the latest in HMI design and development from January 7-10, 2020 at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, which bills itself as “the global stage for innovation.” Attendees from around the world will see Qt in action through live demos by top global brands like Autodesk, LG Electronics and more. Qt will showcase how it helps organizations deliver a superior user experience and a faster time-to-market with its HMI platform and collaborative designer/developer tools.





Qt’s HMI development platform will take center stage at CES, featuring digital cockpit displays from top global OEMs, as the automotive industry moves toward producing software-defined vehicles at scale. Through a wide range of use cases, Qt will demonstrate several of its new innovations, including:

HMI development platform with Qt for Android Automotive OS

High visual-fidelity 2D/3D UIs with the latest advancements in Qt Quick

Embedded software on microcontrollers with Qt for MCUs.

Several of the world’s leading brands will showcase innovative use cases from industrial automation to consumer electronics. Partner demos in the Qt CES suite will feature:

LG Electronics: webOS Auto Reference Platform

Renesas Electronics: Cockpit Reference Solution

STMicroelectronics: Smart devices with Qt for STM32 family

NXP: Smart Thermostat on Crossover MCUs

Autodesk VRED: Immersive Design Experience with Qt

Open Synergy: Safe Multi-Display Cockpit Controller

siili_auto: Motorcycle Simulator with Qt

German Autolabs: Automotive Voice Assistant

The innovative Qt demos will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Suite 2010, on Jan. 7-10, 2020. CES attendees may visit The Qt Company at CES 2020 to connect, collaborate and advance their HMI UI/UX strategies. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking a meeting is recommended to ensure a full tour of the Qt demos and enjoy a completely immersive experience.

For more information and details about Qt’s participation in CES 2020, view the Qt at CES 2020 page.

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company’s net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

Contacts

The Qt Company



Katja Kumpulainen



katja.kumpulainen@qt.io

+358 407222829