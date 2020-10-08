Q1 2020 Report on Video Games Investment Funds – Information on Hundreds of Investment Funds, Venture Companies and Individual Investors – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This report contains all the extensive information on hundreds of investment funds, venture companies and individual investors working with video games, AR/VR, game tech and gaming hardware industries.
Here you will find the information regarding the investors who are interested or connected in any way with the gaming industry which was checked for every single one of them. Some of these investors are working with game developers, some of them are interested in gaming tech and hardware, some are interested in VR and AR, and much more.
This report contains the whole investment market analysis with all the venture funds reviewed one by one to provide you with the ones who are interested in gaming related projects. All the investors and funds can be found here with extensive commentaries and contact information. The publisher collected both the smaller ones and the biggest ones as well so it’s possible to find an investor for any sized project with this research.
The report also comes with all the spreadsheets with original information collected to check and use in any way you want.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contents
2. About the Research
- Goals
- Research Relevance and Periods
- Glossary
- Labour Costs
- Methodology
3. Public Gaming Industry Investments
- Public Investments Q1 2019
- Public Investments Q1 2020
4. Video Games Investment Funds
- Raw Date Guide
- Video Games Investment Funds Catalog
- Consolidated Funds Data
- Government Support and Government Supported Funds
- Government Investment Incentive
- Investment Incentives Examples in Some Countries
- Highly Involved Funds Comparison by State Support Reported
- Gaming Market Segments and Funds That Invest in Them
- Mobile Games Investment Funds
- AR/VR Technologies Investment Funds
- E-sport Investment Funds
- Mobile Games / Apps Monetization Investment Funds
- Gaming Portals Investment Funds
- Investments in Gaming Funds: Where the Money Comes From
- Game Investment Funds Types
- Publisher Hypotheses
- Abstracts on Gaming Funds Investments
- Summary and Guidance on How to Attract Investors
- How Gaming Funds Source and Choose Projects
- Sourcing gaming projects for possible investment
- Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog
- Networking and Connecting Tools During the Pandemic
- Selecting Projects for Gaming Investments
5. Conclusion
- Investment Funds Attractiveness Factors
- Addendum
6. About the Authors
