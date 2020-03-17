PNI Sensor Awarded U.S. Navy Contract for High-Performance Magnetometers

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PNI Sensor, the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications, today announced it was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to develop and provide high-performance magnetometers for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center for use in towed-arrays. The magnetometers will provide extremely high sensitivity and unparalleled signal-to-noise performance (SNR) which are key parameters for accurate heading in northern seas with dip angles of 85 degrees.

These high-performance magnetometers are based on PNI’s magneto-inductive sensor technology which provides high resolution, low power consumption, no hysteresis, large dynamic range, and high sampling rates, all key to accurate calculation of heading and orientation in real world applications.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, analysis, assessment, and fleet support capabilities for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, and offensive and defensive undersea weapon systems, and stewards existing and emerging technologies in support of undersea warfare.

“Our magneto-inductive technology is proven across a wide range of military applications,” said Robin Stoecker, Director of Marketing at PNI Sensor. “We’re proud that the Navy has chosen PNI to provide a new generation of high-performance magnetometers for its towed-arrays.”

With over 30 years of experience, PNI is the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications. PNI’s sensors and algorithms serve as the cornerstone of successful IoT projects and other mission-critical applications where pinpoint location, accuracy, and low power consumption are essential. Building on decades of patented sensor and algorithm development, PNI offers the industry’s highest-performance geomagnetic sensor in its class, location and motion coprocessors, high-performance modules, sensor fusion algorithms, and complete sensor systems. To learn more, please visit www.pnicorp.com.

