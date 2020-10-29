Parade Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q320 consolidated revenue US$150.15 million, compared with US$101.45 million in the year-ago quarter

Q320 consolidated net income US$36.75 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.47 (NT$13.80) and US$0.46 (NT$13.52), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Consolidated revenue was US$150.15 million and consolidated net income was US$36.75 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.47 (NT$13.80) and US$0.46 (NT$13.52), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$101.45 million and consolidated net income of US$21.87 million, or US$0.28 (NT$8.86) and US$0.28 (NT$8.67) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2020 consolidated revenue increased 23.53% sequentially and was up 48.00% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was US$66.07 million, representing an increase of 22.80% from the previous quarter and an increase of 51.67% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On August 13, 2020, Parade announced the mass production of the PS8926 PCI Express Gen 4 retimer for enterprise system deployment. This integrated device has completed rigorous testing and validation in enterprise-level network and storage systems now entering production. The PS8926 supports up to 16 bi-directional PCI Express Gen 4 lanes using 32 high-speed data channels operating at 16 Gbps. Parade’s PCI Express Gen 4 family of retimer devices, including the PS8925, PS8926, and PS8926A, all support Parade’s exclusive PABR (Protocol Aware Bit-level Retimer) mode that reduces latency to 2 nsec, well below the typical 43 nsec expected for a spec-compliant PCI Express Gen 4 retimer, increasing data throughput and greatly reducing memory access time.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020:

Revenue: US$135 ~149 Million

Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%

Operating Expense: US$27.0 ~28.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2020 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 150,146 121,543 150,146 101,447 370,049 285,870 4,421,777 3,632,919 4,421,777 3,165,157 11,016,325 8,879,034 Cost of goods sold 84,072 67,738 84,072 57,883 206,272 164,963 2,475,915 2,024,686 2,475,915 1,805,971 6,140,454 5,123,556 Gross profit 66,074 53,805 66,074 43,564 163,777 120,907 1,945,862 1,608,233 1,945,862 1,359,186 4,875,871 3,755,478 Research & development expenses 16,443 15,198 16,443 13,523 45,539 39,663 484,243 454,265 484,243 421,915 1,356,986 1,231,941 Sales & marketing expenses 6,413 5,239 6,413 4,778 16,516 13,776 188,851 156,612 188,851 149,079 491,905 427,884 General & administrative expenses 4,640 4,516 4,640 3,433 12,797 9,656 136,635 134,965 136,635 107,113 381,245 299,942 Expected credit loss – – – 12 – 12 – – – 367 – 367 Total operating expenses 27,496 24,953 27,496 21,746 74,852 63,107 809,729 745,842 809,729 678,474 2,230,136 1,960,134 Operating income 38,578 28,852 38,578 21,818 88,925 57,800 1,136,133 862,391 1,136,133 680,712 2,645,735 1,795,344 Non-operating income and expenses (87 ) 143 (87 ) 1,197 873 2,805 (2,557 ) 4,256 (2,557 ) 37,370 26,307 87,272 Income before income taxes 38,491 28,995 38,491 23,015 89,798 60,605 1,133,576 866,647 1,133,576 718,082 2,672,042 1,882,616 Income tax expense 1,745 772 1,745 1,150 4,142 2,583 51,404 23,084 51,404 35,891 123,416 80,274 Net income 36,746 28,223 36,746 21,865 85,656 58,022 1,082,172 843,563 1,082,172 682,191 2,548,626 1,802,342 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.47 $0.36 $0.47 $0.28 $1.09 $0.76 $13.80 $10.81 $13.80 $8.86 $32.58 $23.58 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,437 78,034 78,437 76,980 78,229 76,436 78,437 78,034 78,437 76,980 78,229 76,436 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.46 $0.35 $0.46 $0.28 $1.07 $0.74 $13.52 $10.54 $13.52 $8.67 $31.77 $22.97 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,018 80,012 80,018 78,648 80,230 78,470 80,018 80,012 80,018 78,648 80,230 78,470

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of September 30, 2020 and 2019 Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 271,266 232,943 7,893,836 7,230,564 Accounts receivable, net 60,524 50,367 1,761,246 1,563,373 Inventories, net 38,457 30,935 1,119,095 960,219 Prepayments 11,195 7,579 325,790 235,264 Other current assets 17,589 12,020 511,837 373,108 Total current assets 399,031 333,844 11,611,804 10,362,528 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 12,731 8,878 370,459 275,580 Right-of-use assets 5,130 6,648 149,293 206,356 Intangible assets 113,120 80,403 3,291,791 2,495,704 Deferred income tax assets 6,414 2,631 186,643 81,654 Other non-current assets 903 849 26,285 26,344 Total non-current assets 138,298 99,409 4,024,471 3,085,638 Total Assets 537,329 433,253 15,636,275 13,448,166 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 36,293 28,202 1,056,122 875,382 Other payables 27,478 19,634 799,615 609,445 Current income tax liabilities 21,514 18,423 626,055 571,853 Lease liabilities – current 1,987 2,159 57,827 67,029 Other current liabilities 8,109 6,799 235,961 211,045 Total current liabilities 95,381 75,217 2,775,580 2,334,754 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,143 4,489 91,466 139,327 Total non-current liabilities 3,143 4,489 91,466 139,327 Equity Ordinary shares 26,597 26,313 807,581 799,222 Capital reserves 137,325 105,418 4,144,850 3,207,043 Retained earnings 315,705 250,934 9,667,305 7,701,891 Other equity (40,822 ) (25,822 ) (1,850,507 ) (632,346 ) Treasury shares – (3,296 ) – (101,725 ) Total equity 438,805 353,547 12,769,229 10,974,085 Total liabilities and equity 537,329 433,253 15,636,275 13,448,166

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 89,798 60,605 2,672,042 1,882,616 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 11,568 11,129 344,955 345,544 Expected credit loss – 12 – 367 Loss on disposal of equipment – 4 – 128 Share-based compensation cost 15,017 7,246 453,796 223,663 Interest income (914 ) (2,625 ) (27,482 ) (81,601 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 25,671 15,766 771,269 488,101 Accounts receivable (20,580 ) (4,434 ) (598,864 ) (137,631 ) Inventories (6,976 ) 4,866 (203,014 ) 151,026 Prepayments (2,852 ) (844 ) (82,992 ) (26,189 ) Other current assets (5,886 ) (1,169 ) (171,270 ) (36,297 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (36,294 ) (1,581 ) (1,056,140 ) (49,091 ) Accounts payable 10,069 (3,425 ) 293,008 (106,304 ) Other payables 2,839 (714 ) 82,611 (22,168 ) Other current liabilities 1,767 (515 ) 51,432 (15,994 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 14,675 (4,654 ) 427,051 (144,466 ) Cash provided by operations 93,850 70,136 2,814,222 2,177,160 Interest received 914 2,625 27,263 81,509 Income taxes paid (7,427 ) (834 ) (221,470 ) (25,885 ) Income taxes received 1 – 12 – Net cash provided by operating activities 87,338 71,927 2,620,027 2,232,784 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (6,399 ) (1,388 ) (190,817 ) (43,085 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (3,952 ) (3,614 ) (117,841 ) (112,205 ) Increase in refundable deposits (37 ) (40 ) (1,090 ) (1,232 ) Acquisition of business combinations (37,169 ) – (1,112,458 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (47,557 ) (5,041 ) (1,422,206 ) (156,522 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 498 458 14,865 14,224 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,637 ) (1,521 ) (48,834 ) (47,229 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 3,296 3,296 101,725 101,725 Distribution of cash dividends (39,369 ) (32,529 ) (1,216,887 ) (980,751 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 53 31 1,584 930 Net cash used in financing activities (37,159 ) (30,265 ) (1,147,547 ) (911,101 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,736 ) 621 (262,438 ) 53,475 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 886 37,242 (212,164 ) 1,218,636 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 271,266 232,943 7,893,836 7,230,564

Contacts

Parade Technologies



Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109



ir@paradetech.com