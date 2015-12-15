Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today issued additional details about the Palantir Foundry capabilities it will be highlighting in its Industrials demo at “Double Click” on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00am ET.





Palantir’s customers in Industrials span automotive, distribution, heavy manufacturing, chemicals, utilities, and others. These customers rely on Foundry to optimize operations and maintenance, forecast network health, and respond to unexpected events.

At the first installment of Palantir’s Double Click series, engineers will demo the latest capabilities that make this work possible:

Chained model simulations. Foundry harmonizes data models across all organizational domains, thereby establishing semantic links between IoT time series data and supporting metadata. This ontology can then be used to provide inputs to models which mirror an organization’s real-world operations, which in turn output into the ontology. To understand the full impact of any decision, these models can be chained together in a digital twin that can be used to adapt to events in real time, or run rigorous simulations for future events. By uniting model-building and operations in one platform, any insights and optimizations propagate through an organization’s daily decisions.

In addition to these capabilities, Palantir will highlight two new Archetypes available on top of Foundry that make these capabilities available to industrial customers in a matter of clicks, including:

Foundry’s Quality Archetype enables customers to quickly identify emerging issues, accelerate root cause analysis, manage predictive maintenance, decrease warranty costs while increasing recall accuracy, and digitally simulate changes such as swapping raw materials or increasing throughput before committing to costly production or supply chain changes.

enables customers to quickly identify emerging issues, accelerate root cause analysis, manage predictive maintenance, decrease warranty costs while increasing recall accuracy, and digitally simulate changes such as swapping raw materials or increasing throughput before committing to costly production or supply chain changes. Foundry’s Supply Chain Archetype enables customers to forecast network health, generate early warning alerts for potential issues, algorithmically compare and optimize supply chain scenarios, respond to ongoing shocks, and monitor key KPIs such as cost, on-time performance, and CO2 emissions.

About Palantir Double Click

Palantir software is used by customers across 40 industries worldwide. Double Click is Palantir’s series of software demo events that showcase how the company’s platforms are used across these industries and customers. Advance registration is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/doubleclick. Capacity is limited, and registration will close 24 hours prior to the event. For more information regarding the event, please visit https://www.palantir.com/double-click or email double-click@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

