Outlast and Outplay the Competition With the Razer Orochi V2

With over 900 hours of battery life in an ultra-lightweight design, it is the perfect companion for notebook gamers.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gaming–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the Orochi V2, a compact, ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse capable of over 900 hours of use from a single AA battery. Equipped with ultra-low-latency Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless technology and 2nd-gen Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches, the Orochi V2 combines performance and comfort in a compact design, ideal for notebook gamers.





For laptop and notebook gamers, transporting high-performance gaming gear can be a challenge, with limited space for peripherals and accessories. The Orochi V2 was designed to deliver gamers a portable, high-performance gaming mouse that is small enough to slip into the pocket or in a carry bag. Razer™ HyperSpeed multi-device support allows gamers to connect their Razer™ Orochi V2 and wireless keyboard to a single USB dongle, saving up an additional USB port for other purposes.

Ultra-lightweight universal design for all grip styles

Weighing less than 60 grams (excluding batteries), the Orochi V2’s ultra-lightweight design has been created by Razer’s expert engineers and honed with the feedback from mouse enthusiasts, to give a symmetrical design, making the Orochi V2 a natural fit for many different grip styles.

The tapered ends on the Orochi V2 provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch ensures a secure palm fit for less fatigue in extended sessions. Topped with a thumb-groove contour for stronger thumb grip and optimized side buttons for ease of access, the Orochi V2 allows users to dial in their focus on both work and play.

“Gamers shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for portability,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Orochi V2 uses state-of-the-art gaming grade components combined with unique lightweight design features, making it the ideal portable gaming mouse.”

Performance that lasts

Requiring only a single AA or AAA* battery, the Razer Orochi V2 features a hybrid battery slot, optimally positioned for balanced weight distribution. The Orochi V2 lasts over 900 hours of continuous usage in Bluetooth mode, ideal for mobile computing. Alternatively, gamers can select Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless, for up to 425 hours of uninterrupted, lag-free connection.

*AAA battery not included with purchase.

A first-class travel companion

The Orochi V2 features the 2nd-gen Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches, with new gold-plated contact points that are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, delivering a consistent, crisp click with every press. Additionally, the Orochi V2 features 100% PTFE mouse feet and an ultra-responsive 5G advanced optical sensor, resulting in a mouse that is the perfect add-on to any laptop-user who wants the best mouse for both productivity and performance.

Available in Black, White, or make it your own via Razer Customs

The Orochi V2 is available as standard in either Black or White colors. Those who seek to add a personalized touch and display their passion and personality will be able to choose from over 100 different designs available through Razer Customs. With a wide variety of possibilities, including multiple designs, stickers and colors, or even game-specific designs, users can utilize the many options to customize the design of their Orochi V2 to match the rest of their gaming setup.

For more information on the Razer Orochi V2, check here.

Also recently announced is Razer’s Universal Grip Tape, for players that demand ultimate control at all times. Using a highly textured, polyurethane contact surface, the Universal Grip Tape is sweat absorbent, to provide maximum grip in even the most intense of gaming sessions. The Razer Universal Grip Tape is supplied in a variety of pre-cut, self-adhesive patches, for use on mice, keyboards or controllers, or anywhere needing a secure, reliable grip.

ABOUT THE RAZER OROCHI V2

Approximate size: 108mm (Length) x 60mm (Width) x 38mm (Height)

Approximate weight: <60g / <2.2oz (mass centralized)

Symmetrical right-handed design

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology with dual-device support on single dongle

Dual-mode wireless (2.4GHz and BLE)

Battery life: Up to 425 hours (2.4Ghz), 950 hours (BLE) with included Lithium AA battery

2nd-gen Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches rated for 60M clicks

AA/AAA battery slot (only one type at a time)

Six independently programmable buttons

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

True 18,000 DPI 5G optical sensor with 99.4% resolution accuracy

Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 40 G acceleration

Undyed PTFE mouse-feet

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

On-board DPI and keymap storage

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Razer Orochi V2: $69.99 / €79.99 MSRP

Razer Orochi V2 Customs Edition: $89.99 / €99.99 MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers: April 27th, 2021

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the Razer Orochi V2 press kit here.

