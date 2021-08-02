Nintendo Switch Sweepstakes Promotion and Nintendo Themed Toys to Be Offered by Burger King Restaurants Nationwide

King Jr Meals Feature Nintendo Themed Toys, While Purchase of a ‘Super Mario Meal’ Includes Chance To Win a Nintendo Switch System and the Upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Game

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch—Whether you’re hard at work creating new courses with Builder Mario or hunting ghosts with Luigi, you’re bound to work up a powerful appetite. Well, there’s good news! In addition to delicious food, your child’s next King Jr Meal from a Burger King® restaurant will include a fun Nintendo surprise!





Beginning Feb. 1 and running through March 15, King Jr Meals at participating Burger King locations across the U.S., Canada and parts of Latin America* will include one of six different toys inspired by Nintendo Switch games. Toys will feature signature characters from games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Splatoon 2. In celebration of the launch of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game on Feb. 12, Burger King is also offering families and kids in the continental U.S. a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes the game along with a Nintendo Switch system!

In Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, you’ll be able to play with friends and family through dozens of colorful stages in which Mario and his friends can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, as you work together to defeat Bowser. In the new Bowser’s Fury adventure, Mario is confronted with a rampaging Bowser. You’ll join forces with Bowser Jr. to venture through an interconnected world made of cat-themed … well, everything! While Mario has had a longtime rivalry with Bowser, king of the Koopas, Nintendo’s partnership with the king of burgers is sure to be a royally fun occasion for all.

When you purchase a Super Mario Meal on the BK Mobile App or online at BK.com between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch system and the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game.** The Super Mario Meal at Burger King consists of the Whopper® sandwich, small fries and small fountain drink. Even if your Super Mario Meal doesn’t earn you the Nintendo Switch prize pack, you’ll still be able to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points with your purchase of a Super Mario Meal between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, while supplies last.*** My Nintendo members can pounce on these Platinum Points and redeem them for exclusive rewards.

“Nintendo has always had a mission of delivering smiles to families, and we’re delighted to work with Burger King to deliver smiles through our partnership together,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether families are ringing Mario’s Super Bell power-up or they simply want to ring the dinner bell in style, we hope everyone can look forward to some king-sized Nintendo fun at Burger King.”

To learn more about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, visit https://supermario3dworld.nintendo.com/. For more information about Nintendo Switch, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For more information about Burger King, visit https://www.bk.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* King Jr Meal promotion runs from Feb. 1 through March 15, 2021, in Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay; Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Martinique, Trinidad & Tobago and U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas). Promotion runs in Mexico between Feb. 1 through March 15, 2021.

** NO PURCHASE OR APP NECESSARY TO ENTER. Legal residents of the 48 continental U.S. and DC, 13 or older, with a BK account. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Promotion starts at 12:00 am ET on 2/8/21 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 2/22/21. For Official Rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions, odds disclosures, and all details, go to https://bit.ly/35Y1GD0. Sponsor: Burger King Corporation, 5707 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami, FL 33126. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

*** Limit 100 Platinum Points award per BK® account per day, while supplies last. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Burger King: Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

