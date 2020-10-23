Nexon Added to the Nikkei Stock Average – the Nikkei 225

Additionally Listed on JPX400 and the Nikkei Stock Index 300

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that it will be added to the Nikkei Stock Average – The Nikkei 225 – beginning with the opening of trading on October 29, 2020. The Nikkei 225 is recognized worldwide as the premiere index of Japanese stocks. Because of the prominent nature of the index, it is often viewed as the indicator of the movement of Japanese stock markets.

“It is an honor for our company to be recognized by the Nikkei 225 as a leader in the Japanese market,” said Nexon President and CEO, Owen Mahoney. “As the interactive entertainment industry’s foremost developer of Virtual Worlds, Nexon is quickly becoming a leader in the global entertainment industry.”

For more information on the Nikkei 225 visit:



https://indexes.nikkei.co.jp/en/nkave/index/profile?idx=nk225

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and virtual worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 60 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

