Newgioco CEO Mike Ciavarella to Speak on Regulated Esports Gambling Webinar

Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company"), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, today announced that Company CEO and Chairman, Michele (Mike) Ciavarella will participate in a webinar presentation of Regulated Esports Gambling: The New Frontier, to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Noon EDT/ 9:00 AM PDT.

An expert panel of speakers will be representing different perspectives of the esports industry and is comprised of:

Michele Ciavarella – Chairman and CEO, Newgioco Group, Inc.

Becky Harris – Board of Directors, PointsBet Holdings Limited.

Scott Burton – CEO, Askott Entertainment Inc.

Nicholas Heaney – CEO, Picklebet (Puntaa Pty. Ltd.).

While the economic fallout from government-mandated stay-at-home orders has increased from week to week, esports has taking center stage as sports enthusiasts look for substitutes to their entertainment routines. The panel will explore how this is affecting the industry and if it will cause change in the regulation of betting on esports events.

The webinar is hosted by Alex Igelman, Founder of Esports Capital Corp./Principal & Co-Founder of Spectrum eSports Advisors and Gerold Libby, Partner at Zuber Lawler will be the moderator.

Registration for the event is free of charge and available through the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nn-g6-KgRgiF240q_quXZg

About Spectrum eSports Advisors

Spectrum eSports Advisors (“Spectrum”) is a collaboration between Esports Capital Corp. and Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. Spectrum has provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. They bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

