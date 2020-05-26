Newegg’s “We Love Dads & Grads” Promotion Offers Deep Discounts on Gifts for Tech Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today kicked off “We Love Dads & Grads,” the company’s week-long promotion offering great deals on the latest tech products. And steep discounts aren’t just limited to technology, as Newegg has discounted hundreds of products across all categories.

“Over the past couple of months, families have faced unusual challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “This year it’s more important than ever that we acknowledge the hard work and deep commitment of the dads and grads in our lives.”

Newegg’s “We Love Dads & Grads” promotion kicked off this morning and continues through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Monday, June 1. Sample deals include:

Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory: $79.99

Acer V246HQL 24″ (Actual size 23.6″) Full HD 1920 x 1080 5ms (GTG) 60Hz VGA HDMI Backlit LED LCD Monitor: $124.99

Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 Model STEA4000400 Black: $129.99

MSI GF65 THIN 9SEXR-249 Gaming Laptop – 15.6″ 120 Hz IPS – Intel Core i5-9300H 2.40 GHz – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 8 GB Memory 512 GB SSD – Windows 10 Home 64-bit: $1,369.99

XPG SX8100 Series: 2TB PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive: $285.99

Corsair K70 lux mechanical backlit LED gaming keyboard, cherry MX RED: $139.99

Ecohouzng 2L High Speed Quiet Blender (ECJ5202): $209.99

ASRock X570 PHANTOM GAMING 4 WIFI AX AM4 ATX AMD Motherboard+CPU AMD|RYZEN 7 3800X 3.9G 36M R: $714.98

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://newegg.ca. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518