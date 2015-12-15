Newegg Grows Company’s Presence in Southern California with Expansive New 3PL Facility

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, is expanding its presence in the Los Angeles area with the opening of the company’s newest location in Eastvale, CA. At more than 275,000 square feet, the facility greatly expands Newegg’s ability to serve its growing roster of third-party logistics (3PL) clients.

“Hundreds of independent e-commerce companies rely on Newegg for our wide range of 3PL services,” said Carl Dahlberg, VP of Newegg Logistics. “Adding more than a quarter-million square feet to our warehousing and distribution facilities in the Los Angeles area enables us to serve existing 3PL clients more efficiently.”

Newegg’s 3PL business unit – Newegg Logistics – offers full-service 3PL solutions, including storage, fulfillment and transportation. Automated multichannel fulfillment integrates easily with virtually any e-commerce platform, allowing clients to sell on multiple sales channels, link inventory and track orders, all from a single dashboard. The Newegg Logistics smart order management system automatically syncs incoming orders, streamlining the fulfillment and shipping process significantly so clients can spend less time worrying about order fulfillment, and more time growing their business.

Dahlberg continued, “Our 3PL clients place a great deal of trust in Newegg Logistics to ensure customer orders arrive on time, every time. Our new Eastvale location greatly expands our ability to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients, with room to grow as they experience seasonal demand spikes.”

Newegg’s new Eastvale facility is built out to handle high-volume e-commerce operations. With 36 docks, 46 trailer stalls, two grade-level doors and a 36-foot height clearance, the building is set up perfectly for efficient intake and storage, with the ability to quickly pick, pack and ship outbound orders. Average order processing currently ranges from 5,000 to 10,000 orders per day, with the ability to triple order throughput during Q4 and other seasonal surges. And with immediate access to the I-10, I-15 and CA-60 freeways, orders are packed and quickly sent out for on-time delivery. Additionally, the new facility has brought more than 50 new jobs to the Eastvale area.

