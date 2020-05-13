Medallia LivingLens Announces Video Asset Management Capabilities

Delivers Centralized Media Hub as Video Usage Booms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia LivingLens video asset management capabilities. The world is moving to remote video as a fast and powerful way to capture rich customer feedback and insights – a driving force behind the need for a centralized platform to store, search and analyze the contents. Medallia LivingLens video asset management serves as a primary, centralized hub for video and other media assets.

“Remote video conferencing is replacing in-person focus groups and interviews as consumer insights teams grapple with how to conduct research in a contactless world. Yet the technology to store, search and analyze growing volumes of video have been lacking. Medallia LivingLens asset management capabilities help solve this issue as the world makes the shift to video feedback,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

Medallia LivingLens asset management delivers unique and powerful benefits including the ability to:

Automatically upload new and existing videos to an accessible centralized video hub Better understand how customers feel about their experiences with a brand via automated transcriptions and powerful analytics

Drive intelligent action based on deep understanding of what people say, feel and do

Share video showreels with executives, boards and key stakeholders to showcase game-changing feedback that inspires organizations to act

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

