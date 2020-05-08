Medallia Launches Powerful Experience Management Quickstart Solutions Delivering Time to Value in Days

Enterprise-Grade, Pre-Packaged Experience Management Solutions Deliver Fast, Deep Insights to Drive Action in Live-Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced a powerful set of pre-packaged experience management solutions designed to help companies launch impactful customer and employee experience feedback programs in days. Medallia Quickstart Solutions offer turnkey feedback capabilities and include rich video feedback and AI-powered text analytics to deliver rich and prompt insights to drive intelligent action.

“CX professionals are looking to add immediate value to their organizations by capturing, analyzing and reporting on today’s customer, employee and government experiences, then making real-time decisions based on that data,” said Alan Webber, program vice president, customer experience, IDC. “An ability to get customers up and running in a matter of days will help companies successfully navigate the realities brought by COVID-19 and into the future.”

“Listening to our employees is an important aspect of our culture at United Rentals and hearing directly from our team is invaluable to how we navigate this unique time together. Medallia has enabled us to pivot and engage our team with the employee micropulse – resulting in immediate insight on how our team is doing and how we can improve. Ensuring our team feels heard and supported is our top priority,” said Craig Pintoff, executive vice president, chief administrative and legal officer for United Rentals.

The turnkey solutions, which all come with the Medallia Mobile app, include:

Quickstart Customer Micropulse – get the clearest picture of how customers are doing in the moment with two quick questions, video and text

Quickstart Fulfillment Experience – retain customers and increase purchase frequency with optimized and consistent fulfillment experiences

Quickstart Employee Micropulse – captures continuous and actionable employee feedback to know what’s on employees’ minds in live-time

“Organizations need to rapidly change their business models, and it is more important than ever to listen to customers and employees. Like consumers, companies are looking for frictionless and digital ways to transact. Medallia’s Quickstart Solutions fulfill that need for businesses of all sizes across all industries,” said Elizabeth Carducci, senior vice president of vertical market solutions for Medallia.

