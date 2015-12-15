Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 3

4 hours ago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to market open on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F

Contacts

Elizabeth Saha
Sr. Investor Relations Analyst

investorrelations@littelfuse.com

More Stories

Mouser Electronics Adds Over 70 New Manufacturers in 2020 to Its Industry-Leading Line Card

3 hours ago

Withings Selects Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 Platform to Connect its Next Generation of Smart Health Devices

5 hours ago

Allegion Accelerates Vision of Seamless Access with Acquisition of Technology Company Yonomi

6 hours ago

You may have missed

Global Online Gambling Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030 – COVID-19 Growth and Change – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 hours ago

NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange

2 hours ago

Mouser Electronics Adds Over 70 New Manufacturers in 2020 to Its Industry-Leading Line Card

3 hours ago

Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 3

4 hours ago

Withings Selects Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 Platform to Connect its Next Generation of Smart Health Devices

5 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!