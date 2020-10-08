Lattice to Highlight Need for Hardware Security and Dynamic Trust in End-to-End Supply Chain at Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the company will highlight the importance of securing electronic systems using NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) and protecting electronic components in today’s challenging and rapidly changing global supply chain. These topics will be explored in a Lattice presentation titled “End-to-End Supply Chain Protection with Dynamic Trust” to be delivered at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020.

To protect system firmware, security solutions need “dynamic trust”: resiliency against firmware attacks that leverage the real-time performance of parallel processing solutions like FPGAs to enable comprehensive firmware protection throughout a system’s lifecycle. The Lattice Sentry™ solutions stack helps developers quickly and easily implement PFR in their system designs by providing a combination of customizable embedded software, reference designs, IP, and development tools to accelerate design of systems compliant with NIST SP-800-193. The Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service extends the system protection provided by the Sentry stack by delivering factory-locked Lattice FPGAs protected against unauthorized access throughout the product’s lifecycle: from initial product assembly, shipping and transit, integration, and on through its entire operating life.

Topic: “End-to-End Supply Chain Protection with Dynamic Trust”



Where: Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020 (virtual event, registration required)



When: Oct. 22, 2020 in Session 5 beginning at 10:10 AM PDT.

“Supporting PFR-compliant system designs and establishing dynamic trust for system components can address a host of security concerns, including data theft, data corruption, Trojan or malware insertion, equipment hijacking, cloning, and design theft,” said Shyam Chandra, Business Development Manager, Lattice. “The Lattice Sentry solutions stack can significantly reduce the development time required to implement PFR, and our SupplyGuard service ensures that Lattice FPGAs are locked against unauthorized access from the moment they leave the factory.”

The Linley Fall Processor Conference is a six-day online event featuring technical presentations on processors and IP cores for AI, embedded, data center, automotive, IoT, hardware security, and communications applications.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

