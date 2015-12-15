Kumu Networks Awarded Department of Defense Contract to Prototype 5G Full-Duplex IAB

Kumu Networks, a member of the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), Awarded $5M Contract to Apply Its Self-Interference Cancellation Technology to DOD’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Initiative

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kumu Networks today announced it has been selected to lead a Department of Defense’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing 5G Network Enhancements Prototype program. Under the framework of this program, Kumu Networks will prototype a 5G Full-Duplex Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB) and test it at scale in Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The cutting edge 5G testing and experimentation program allows Kumu Networks to accelerate its development of the much-needed capacity and coverage extension solution, while targeting dual-use in both the commercial and defense environments.

The DoD Dynamic Spectrum Sharing prototypes are intended to ensure the greatest effective and efficient use of the Department of Defense’s spectrum for training, readiness, and lethality. Kumu Networks’ Self-Interference Cancellation uniquely and optimally enable IAB solutions to reuse the access spectrum for the backhaul, doubling spectral efficiency. With the introduction of features based on 3GPP Rel. 17 that facilitates multi-hop IABs, full-duplex solutions would be far superior to other forms of IABs since they could maintain high user throughput across many more hops. This is critical to both commercial telecom operators who must densify 5G footprint as well as tactical military networks that completely rely on wireless connectivity.

“The key challenge for 5G coverage is to counter the negative effects of high frequency signal propagation. This requires creative solutions, both at the radio and network layers. Unlike other IAB schemes, Kumu Networks’ solution does not compromise on performance or scalability, allowing for perfect frequency reuse.” said Kumu Networks CEO David Cutrer. “The DOD faces a unique set of deployment and operational challenges and we are excited to contribute to their efforts to innovate and ensure that the US military communications capabilities are at the forefront of technology.”

The DoD frequencies are adjacent to the CBRS band where 5G private networks are likely to flourish, and to the widely used standard 3GPP n77 and n78 bands. This allows for efficient use of funds for developing products that can be immediately rolled out to the commercial market, in addition to the defense market. The DoD frequencies are also in close proximity to the recently auctioned C-Band frequencies in the USA that yielded over $80B for only 280MHz, highlighting the importance of highly efficient spectrum utilization.

About Kumu Networks

Kumu Networks is a leading provider of radio self-interference cancellation and filtering technology for IoT, wireless infrastructure, and electronic defense. Kumu Networks’ patented self-interference cancelling technology not only allows radios to use a single frequency channel to simultaneously transmit and receive, but can also provide flexible and dynamic filtering capabilities to avoid interference between co-located radios. Kumu Networks’ filtering and cancellation solutions, in the forms of RFICs and modules, are in use and testing with leading electronics, defense and aerospace manufacturers.

