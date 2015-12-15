Kingston Technology DDR5 Overclockable Modules One Step Closer to Reaching Market

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonIsWithYou–Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has sent overclockable DDR5 modules to its motherboard partners to begin qualification on the next-generation memory platform. Kingston engineered its DDR5 modules with a preset XMP profile, but also enabled our motherboard partners to manually adjust the power management integrated circuit (PMIC) beyond the 1.1V DDR5 spec, thus allowing maximum flexibility to overclock. Kingston expects to ship its DDR5 solutions in Q3.

Memory validation requires cooperation of the entire computing ecosystem, and Kingston has forged close ties with the leading motherboard manufacturers and chipset makers throughout its 33-year history. This step continues the critical process of bringing leading high-performance and overclockable memory solutions to market later this year.

For over three decades, Kingston has meticulously engineered and has 100% tested every cell on every chip on every module. The methodical testing combined with a lifetime warranty and unmatched customer service has made Kingston the largest third-party memory manufacturer in the world, with over 80% market share. Kingston has also been a longtime member of JEDEC, the governing entity for the microelectronics industry. For over a decade, Kingston has held a seat on the JEDEC board as well, helping set the standards for which all manufacturers follow.

