Japan Gaming Market Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Games Country Report – Japan” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This country report provides a deep dive into Japan’s games market and gamers.

High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.

However, each country’s different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.

The report includes:

Market model and 5 year forecast through 2024

Macroeconomic data

Revenue

Revenue by genre

Gamers

ARPU

Top games

Top publishers

Trends

Market developments

Local market updates

Esports

Esports tournaments

Esports teams and sponsors

Regulatory overview

PC ownership

Impact of gaming on PC purchase

PC brand and spending

PC accessory brand

PC game spending and payment methods

PC gaming hours

Console

Top PC games

Internet cafes

Mobile games spending

Top mobile games

Mobile gaming behavior

App stores

Mobile payments

