Intelsat Launches End-to-End Managed Cellular Backhaul Solution for U.S. Mobile Operators

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today launched Intelsat CellBackhaul, an end-to-end managed service that helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) provide cost-efficient and rapid 4G and 5G broadband coverage to Americans everywhere, including those living, working and traveling in rural areas of the United States.

Much of the U.S. is rural, and there are still many areas where communities, farmers, ranchers, tourists, industrial and construction workers, and emergency personnel currently have no access to mobile broadband coverage.

With Intelsat CellBackhaul as part of their network planning strategy, MNOs of any size can cost-effectively offer mobile broadband coverage to these areas – connecting more subscribers, land areas, roadways and IoT devices. In addition to expanding their coverage areas, MNOs can utilize Intelsat CellBackhaul for network densification, and to provide backup coverage, ensuring their subscribers stay connected, anywhere they go.

As an end-to-end cellular backhaul managed service, Intelsat CellBackhaul includes all of the elements an MNO requires for cellular-backhaul purposes:

Network-design consultation

Connectivity from the MNO’s cell sites to their core network over Intelsat’s high-performance integrated space and ground network

Satellite antenna and modem, plus additional equipment installation and maintenance options

Guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

24×7 network-operations support

“We innovate to help our customers connect more people, places, and devices they otherwise would not be able to connect, and we do that on a global scale,” said Intelsat Director of Product Management for Networks, Gerry Collins. “Our service will enable our U.S. mobile network operators to quickly and cost-effectively expand their coverage and bring connectivity into unserved and underserved areas, including many previously considered unreachable or unprofitable.”

As the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves forward with its planned $9 billion 5G Rural Fund, as much as 67% of the U.S. landmass in 49 states and three U.S. territories could be eligible for funds to bring 5G into rural communities and support connectivity needs of American farms and ranches – a tremendous opportunity for U.S. MNOs.

Intelsat plans to roll out the Intelsat CellBackhaul service to mobile operators in additional regions, including Africa, in late 2020. To learn more about this service and others that Intelsat offers to mobile operators, visit Connect More.

About Intelsat:

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

